US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MATTHEW PERRONE and MIKE STOBBE
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Friday opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. Until...

