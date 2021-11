VALORANT Champions 2021 is coming up very soon and with it, Riot Games are ready to push it as much as possible. The first-ever VALORANT Champions theme came out in “Die For You” and now it seems the exclusive skins that have been getting teased are next. In a leak, the VALORANT Champions 2021 Skins were revealed and they are looking great. Here is a look at the VALORANT Champions 2021 skins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO