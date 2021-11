Last night Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy took one for the underperforming hockey team battling some pretty sizeable gaps on their roster. The B’s bench boss took responsibility, along with the rest of his coaching staff, after a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden where the Bruins simply lost it defensively in the third period. There was tissue-soft play around the front of the B’s net, defensive zone coverage issues and flat-out flawed execution as they watched Leon Draisaitl score a pair of goals and pull away from a Black and Gold team that actually appeared to be in good shape through the first 40 minutes.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO