Woodward revenue down 10% overall in 2021

By Tommy Wood
 6 days ago

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) saw revenue drop 10% year-over-year in 2021, to $2.25 billion from $2.5 billion in 2020, according to its annual financial report filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Earnings for the year were $212 million, or $3.24 per share, down 16.5%...

Woodward Inc
