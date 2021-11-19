ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Governor Opens Vaccine Booster Eligibility to All Adults

By Clay Conover
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced that all fully-vaccinated Minnesotan adults can now get their booster shots. Anyone over eighteen...

It appears that 'Minnesota nice' is alive and well, and so is 'Hawaii Nice' and 'Vermont Nice,' especially if you ask Minnesotans, Hawaiians, or Vermonters. YouGov asked nearly 80,000 Americans what they thought about the rudeness or politeness of their fellow citizens in their own state, and to no surprise to any of us in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- we think we're a pretty polite bunch.
ST. PAUL - Minnesota is expanding access to the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for COVID-19. Governor Tim Walz says the actions will result in a 50 percent capacity increase for treatments in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Department of Health and M Health Fairview are partnering for the expansion program with the additional hours and capacity at its St. Paul Clinic. Meanwhile, M Health Fairview is adding about 300 appointments for monoclonal antibody treatment at its Columbia Heights clinic.
Compassion for people and cultures that we don't understand, can be hard to find at times...and yet, I find that many people in our community are eager to ease the pain and fear of those looking to start over; for those people who may not have any idea where to start. For these people, dreaming of what the future holds may be on hold, as they just trying to get their feet on the ground, and make a better life for their families. Isn't it what most of us want?
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota is activating the Minnesota National Guard to form skilled-nursing 'response teams'. They will provide support to long-term facilities experiencing staffing shortages. Initially, 400 National Guard members will start training as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aids over the next seven days. Facilities that face severe...
Last week's COVID-19 positive patients at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare were the highest since last December. This week those numbers a coming down a bit. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris says they have 112 COVID positive patients within CentraCare and 90 at St. Cloud Hospital. Those numbers are down from 120 within CentraCare and 100 at St. Cloud Hospital last week. Dr. Morris says they are down from 27 to 22 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 20 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital with two in Willmar's Rice Memorial Hospital.
ST. CLOUD -- We're expecting to see a spike in the cost to heat our homes this winter, which means more people will be looking for help to pay their heating bills. Lisa Drew is the Planning And Evaluation Director at Tri-CAP in St. Cloud. They are in charge of processing all of the Energy Assistance Program applications for Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, and Morrison Counties.
12 Super Awkward Things About MN Winter

Winter is pretty much synonymous with Minnesota. I lived in Florida for two years starting when I turned 9 years old. I remember people constantly asking me if we lived in igloos. While it did make me laugh, I realized that there are people who think it's never warm in Minnesota. They also think everyone from Minnesota enjoys the cold and the snow. That's not always the case. In fact, winter can be awkward, even for us Minnesotans who are used to it. Here are 10 awkward things about Minnesota winter.
