Highest, lowest pay for surgical techs: all 50 states ranked

Accountants play a crucial role in helping businesses track income and expenditures and provide investors, management teams, and the government with financial information through reports and statements that can help make business decisions. Accountants also help to ensure that individuals, businesses, and organizations are able to file and pay taxes. Unlike accountants, who primarily provide specific details including reporting on day-to-day financial records, an auditor verifies what an accountant does by analyzing the financial statements. Auditors are usually employed by government and regulatory agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO