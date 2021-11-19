ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Highest, lowest pay for surgical techs: all 50 states ranked

By Marcus Robertson -
beckersasc.com
 7 days ago

The national average pay for surgical technologists is $24.77 per hour or $51,510 per year, according...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Map: The states with the highest and lowest amounts of student loan debt

As the payment pause on federal student loans comes to an end in January, a new report sheds light on how the debt has been distributed across the country. Newly published analysis by the Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS) of the Class of 2020, which used data from U.S. Department of Education's National Postsecondary Student Aid Study, noted that borrowers in D.C., Delaware, and Connecticut had the highest levels of average debt for the 2019-20 academic year.
EDUCATION
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas ranks as fourth-highest state for TV consumption, study finds

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas residents enjoy being couch potatoes, according to a study by Verizon that shows the average television consumer in the state watches three hours and 24 minutes of TV each day. West Virginia watches the most with almost four hours at three hours and 57 minutes. Following West Virginia is Alabama and […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Vermont State
State
Alabama State
State
South Dakota State
crowleytoday.com

La. COVID hospitalizations go from highest to lowest in U.S.

After spending the late summer months as the U.S. epicenter of the delta wave of COVID-19, Louisiana has made a turnaround to become the state with the lowest rate of hospitalizations for the virus. The most recent data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health and...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, the nation’s unemployment rate soared to 15%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports. And the fallout on American workers was immediate as many lost their paychecks or saw their wages plummet overnight. So how did the pandemic and the ensuring lockdown hit Americans’ wallets? Was it as devastating as […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckersasc.com

What physician assistants are paid in all 50 states

The national average pay for physician assistants is $55.81 per hour or $116,080 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31. The highest average pay for physician assistants is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Kentucky. New York holds the...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
moneytalksnews.com

10 States With the Highest Credit Scores

For years, we’ve heard that Americans are hopelessly mired in debt, leaving many to struggle with poor credit scores. But in fact, those scores are now on the upswing, according to data analytics company FICO. In August 2021, the average U.S. FICO Score 8 — the company’s most widely used...
CREDITS & LOANS
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest and Lowest Divorce Rates

Every married couple walks down the aisle believing they will be together forever. Sadly, it doesn’t always work out that way, resulting in divorce.  More than 29 million Americans, or roughly 11% of the adult population, have shed a spouse, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census considers only people who are legally divorced […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
arcamax.com

Highest-paying metros for accountants

Accountants play a crucial role in helping businesses track income and expenditures and provide investors, management teams, and the government with financial information through reports and statements that can help make business decisions. Accountants also help to ensure that individuals, businesses, and organizations are able to file and pay taxes. Unlike accountants, who primarily provide specific details including reporting on day-to-day financial records, an auditor verifies what an accountant does by analyzing the financial statements. Auditors are usually employed by government and regulatory agencies such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

The Town with the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

States with the highest flu vaccination rates

Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You shouldn’t get vaccinated too early, or your immunity may be reduced by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
BEND, OR
24/7 Wall St.

People in This State Can’t Pay Their Energy Bills

At least two things have happened to affect the ability of people to pay their energy bills since COVID-19 began. And in Texas — the state where the most people struggle with energy bills — one more thing did. Nationwide, millions of people are still out of work. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFOX 14

El Paso ranked number 6 for lowest cost of living in US

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to Move.org El Paso ranked number six for the lowest cost of living in the United States. Recent news regarding Social Security's annual increase of 5.9 percent has left many Americans wondering about the impact inflation has on their living costs. Move.org ranked the...
EL PASO, TX
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy