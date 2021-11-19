ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biomerica forms advisory board for colorectal cancer screening

By Ariana Portalatin -
beckersasc.com
 6 days ago

Biomerica has formed a scientific advisory board to advance use of the company's at-home test for colorectal...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Reminds People About Importance Of Screening For Lung Cancer

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Lung cancer is the leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, and this month health experts are reminding people about the importance of screening for the disease. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. “Even with all of the advancements we have made in oncology, our best bet in curing someone is early diagnosis,” explained Dr. Surit Sharma, a pulmonologist with Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree. “And that’s why I would like to promote lung cancer screening.” Dr. Sharma says high-risk patients include individuals who have smoked a pack of cigarettes per day per year for 20...
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Lung cancer screening rates increase with access to Medicare

Lung cancer screening is recommended only for those who are at high risk for the disease—adults ages 50–80 who smoke at least 20 packs a year—but even among members of that high-risk group, screening rates remain low, ranging from 5% to 20% of those eligible for the screening CT scan.
CANCER
pix11.com

Why lung cancer screening is critical for your health

It’s National Lung Cancer Awareness month, and new guidelines have been released urging adults to get screened. When it comes to cancer, it seems people hear a lot about breast and colon cancer, but not lung cancer, which is actually one of the most deadly among women and men. Why...
CANCER
Norwalk Reflector

Cancer screening age lowered

NORWALK — A task force that deals with colorectal cancer has lowered the recommended age for colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45. The United States Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer represents the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. The...
NORWALK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Screening#Brooks Cash#Md
ABC Action News

More Adults Now Qualify for Lung Cancer Screening

New guidelines were recently released that allow more people to qualify for annual lung cancer screenings. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force noted that anyone between ages 50 and 80 who smoked at least 20 “pack-years” — meaning they smoked a pack of cigarettes a day or an equivalent amount, like two packs a day for 10 years — could qualify.
CANCER
beckersasc.com

Exact expands cancer screenings beyond Cologuard with Jefferson Health partnership

Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences — a firm known for Cologuard, its colorectal cancer screening pill — is partnering with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health for research on a new multicancer earlier detection test, according to a Nov. 18 Yahoo Finance report. The firm will use Jefferson Health's providers, care coordinators and patients...
MADISON, WI
shawneemissionpost.com

The facts about lung cancer prevention and screening

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States, according to the American Lung Association. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and an ideal time to learn about lung cancer prevention, symptoms and screening options available. We know that not smoking...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Benzinga

Detecting Early Cancer Screening Stocks At An Early Stage Is Critical

If you're going to get cancer, you’re going to want to detect it early. While we’ve come a long way, baby, when it comes to treating terrible maladies like lung cancer, the best treatment—and where the future of cancer treatment lies—is in early detection. You’d be better off detecting lung cancer in stage 1 and be treated by a shaman that you would detecting lung cancer at stage 2 be treated at Sloan Kettering. (I possess zero medical knowledge whatsoever, but I think this is about right.)
CANCER
yoursun.com

A rundown of lung cancer screening

Lung cancer is a formidable and often deadly disease. According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths across the globe, annually claiming the lives of more than 1.75 million people. Certain lifestyle choices can greatly reduce a person’s risk for lung cancer....
CANCER
uconn.edu

UConn Doctors Provide Lung Cancer Screenings for the Community

Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, making up almost 25% of all cancer deaths. Each year, more people die of lung cancer than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. On November 16, 2021, UConn Health held a complimentary lung cancer...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Nature.com

Fusobacterium nucleatum enhances the efficacy of PD-L1 blockade in colorectal cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 398 (2021) Cite this article. Given that only a subset of patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) benefit from immune checkpoint therapy, efforts are ongoing to identify markers that predict immunotherapeutic response. Increasing evidence suggests that microbes influence the efficacy of cancer therapies. Fusobacterium nucleatum induces different immune responses in CRC with different microsatellite-instability (MSI) statuses. Here, we investigated the effect of F. nucleatum on anti-PD-L1 therapy in CRC. We found that high F. nucleatum levels correlate with improved therapeutic responses to PD-1 blockade in patients with CRC. Additionally, F. nucleatum enhanced the antitumor effects of PD-L1 blockade on CRC in mice and prolonged survival. Combining F. nucleatum supplementation with immunotherapy rescued the therapeutic effects of PD-L1 blockade. Furthermore, F. nucleatum induced PD-L1 expression by activating STING signaling and increased the accumulation of interferon-gamma (IFN-Î³)+ CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) during treatment with PD-L1 blockade, thereby augmenting tumor sensitivity to PD-L1 blockade. Finally, patient-derived organoid models demonstrated that increased F. nucleatum levels correlated with an improved therapeutic response to PD-L1 blockade. These findings suggest that F. nucleatum may modulate immune checkpoint therapy for CRC.
CANCER
Medscape News

Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer: Why Is This Happening?

The following Q&A has been edited for length and clarity. In the late 2000s, Cathy Eng, MD, began noticing something strange: A growing number of patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s with colorectal cancer (CRC), often at more advanced stages. "CRC is typically viewed as a disease for older...
CANCER
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: African Americans at higher risk for colorectal cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects African American men and women. In fact, African Americans are about 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and about 40% more likely to die from it than most other groups. Mercy Medical Center Dr. Jeffery Nelson says access to...
CANCER
Nature.com

Loss of ZNF677 expression is a predictive biomarker for lymph node metastasis in Middle Eastern Colorectal Cancer

Zinc-finger proteins are transcription factors with a "finger-like" domain that are widely involved in many biological processes. The zinc-finger protein 677 (ZNF677) belongs to the zinc-finger protein family. Previous reports have highlighted the tumor suppressive role of ZNF677 in thyroid and lung cancer. However, its role in colorectal cancer (CRC) has not been explored. ZNF677 protein expression was analyzed by immunohistochemistry in a large cohort of 1158 CRC patients. ZNF677 loss of expression was more frequent in CRC tissues (45.3%, 525/1158), when compared to that of normal tissue (5.1%, 11/214) (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and was associated with mucinous histology (p"‰="‰0.0311), advanced pathological stage (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and lymph node (LN) metastasis (p"‰="‰0.0374). Further analysis showed ZNF677 loss to be significantly enriched in LN metastatic CRC compared to overall cohort (p"‰="‰0.0258). More importantly, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that ZNF677 loss is an independent predictor of LN metastasis in CRC (Odds ratio"‰="‰1.41; 95% confidence interval 1.05"“1.87; p"‰="‰0.0203).The gain- and loss-of-function studies in CRC cell lines demonstrated that loss of ZNF677 protein expression prominently increased cell proliferation, progression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition and conferred chemoresistance, whereas its overexpression reversed the effect. In conclusion, loss of ZNF677 protein expression is common in Middle Eastern CRC and contributes to the prediction of biological aggressiveness of CRC. Therefore, ZNF677 could not only serve as a marker in predicting clinical prognosis in patient with CRC but also as a potential biomarker for personalized targeted therapy.
CANCER
musc.edu

New study finds barriers still exist with lung cancer screening access

A new study finds that the recent changes to lung cancer screening guidelines may paradoxically increase health disparities rather than reduce them, given a gap of insurance coverage for some people. The study, published in JAMA Network Open in October, was led by Gerard Silvestri, M.D., a pulmonologist and MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researcher.
CHARLESTON, SC
Medscape News

CMS Change to Reimbursement for Lung Cancer Screening

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released a proposal for changing the reimbursement for lung cancer screening. The change would lower the age of eligibility for beneficiary reimbursement to 50 years (from the current 55 years). Comments on the proposal can be made through December 16, 2021.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sulfur microbial diet may increase risk for colorectal cancer

(HealthDay)—Greater adherence to a sulfur microbial diet is associated with an increased risk for colorectal cancer (CRC) in both men and women, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in JAMA Network Open. Yiqing Wang, Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues investigated the association between diet...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Use of High-Dose Melatonin May Decrease Risk for Colorectal Cancers

A nation-wide cohort study found that individuals who used melatonin had a lower risk for colorectal cancer (CRC). These findings were published in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. Swedish-born residents (N=9,147,428) who did not have cancer at baseline and were included in the Swedish Total Population Register between 2005 and 2015...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy