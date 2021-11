Instilling a love and appreciation of science in kids is something we should all be doing in our own way, especially through play. Science kits are one great way to introduce a child to various forms of experimentation and scientific inquiry. After all, these kits have the power to captivate, teach, and entertain all at once. But the truth is, for every great one, there are countless others that end up being duds. So how do we find the best science kits for the kiddos in our own lives—ones that they’ll enjoy and engage with and won’t end up forgotten under their beds?

3 DAYS AGO