BOISE - At least one lucky Idaho Lottery player who participated in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be celebrating the holidays and ringing in the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire! All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended. The 250,000th ticket was sold the morning of Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Over 50,000 tickets were sold in the final seven days of sales.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO