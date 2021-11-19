ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Reacts: Panthers fans’ confidence skyrockets after Cam Newton’s return

By Cat Scratch Reader
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers dominated the Cardinals 34-10 last week, and because of that Panthers fans’ confidence in the team has jumped to its highest point since Week 6....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
The Guardian

Superman returns: Cam Newton’s reunion with the Panthers was a joy to behold

The Carolina Panthers’ reunion with Cam Newton could easily have been a gimmick. The last time we heard from the quarterback formerly known as Superman, the New England Patriots had released him after he lost the starting battle with Mac Jones. The fact that it took until Week 10 for a team to take a chance on him felt ominous. Turns out the only ones who needed to be worried were the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
NBC Sports

What Belichick thought of Cam Newton's successful Panthers return

Cam Newton's NFL career has come full circle. The veteran quarterback made his (second) Carolina Panthers debut on Sunday, about two and a half months after the New England Patriots released him just before the regular season. Newton played just nine snaps against the Cardinals but made the most of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick speaks out on Cam Newton after triumphant return to Panthers

Cam Newton made his much-anticipated debut for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and while he wasn’t exactly the best player on the field for his squad, there’s also no denying that the former league MVP made a significant impact for the Panthers as they took down the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-10 blowout win. Bill Belichick, Newton’s former coach with the New England Patriots, has spoken out about the 32-year-old’s return to action and at this point, it is clear that the Pats shot-caller is more than happy to see Newton back on the field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Cardinals
MassLive.com

Cam Newton return: Former Patriots QB produces touchdowns on first two plays for Panthers in return to NFL

Cam Newton’s return to the NFL took 10 weeks. Once he got there, his return to the end zone took less than 5 minutes. The former New England Patriots quarterback, who was cut at the end of the preseason when Mac Jones won the starting job, signed with the Carolina Panthers, his former team after starter Sam Darnold was injured last week. He had a rushing touchdown on his first play and a passing touchdown on his second.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

The quarterback carousel is spinning in Carolina, as the Panthers brought in former franchise player and 2015 MVP Cam Newton this week to help fill the void left by an injury to 2021 starter Sam Darnold. However, it sounds like the organization’s top quarterback job may be up for grabs...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton announces return to Panthers with rushing touchdown

It didn’t take long for Cam Newton to have an effect on the Panthers’ offense in his return to the team he quarterbacked from 2011 through 2019. The 2015 NFL MVP and 2020 New England Patriot, signed by his former team this week after starting quarterback Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, wasn’t going to start on short notice ahead of P.J. Walker. But that didn’t mean that head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady didn’t have plans for Newton against the Cardinal’s shaky run defense.
NFL
nsjonline.com

Replay Cam: Newton’s return sparks Panthers in win over Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cam Newton took the snap on third down and it was like he’d never left the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback got moving in a hurry in his blue, black and silver jersey, barreled into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown, ripped off his helmet and screamed “I’m back!” as his teammates celebrated around him.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Details On QB Cam Newton’s Contract With Panthers

When Cam Newton rejoined the Panthers this week, we learned that he could collect up to $10MM on his one-year contract. Well, it sounds like Newton will be hard pressed to reach those incentives, with the majority of his bonuses tied to the team’s performance in the postseason. ESPN’s Field...
NFL
sportsspectrum.com

Cam Newton scores two TDs in Panthers return, says he's 'just a vessel of God'

A week ago on Sunday evening, Cam Newton said he was eating a bowl of cereal. This Sunday, he was talking to the media after accounting for two touchdowns — one rushing, one passing — for the Carolina Panthers in a surprising 34-10 upset of the previously 8-1 Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
FanSided

He’s Back: Carolina Panthers fans need this Cam Newton shirt

Cam Newton is back and he’s already making plays and leading the locker room for the Carolina Panthers. So you’re going to need this new t-shirt. Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, scoring two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) and announcing one simple thing.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy