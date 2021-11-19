North Henderson Baptist a local hub for Operation Christmas Child

HENDERSON — Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to Samaritan’s Purse, the nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that leads the initiative.

Monday marked the beginning of National Collection Week and North Henderson Baptist Church is the center of local Operation Christmas Child activity. It’s the drop-off location for 45 churches, and individual donators, in Vance County and surrounding areas.

“Christmas is always a special time,” said North Henderson Baptist Rev. Eddie Nutt. “And children are special to people. And the Gospel is special to people. I think it just touches people’s heart. It tugs at people’s heartstrings at this time of year to be able to participate in something like this.”

Larry Yates, the North Henderson Baptist Operation Christmas Child coordinator, is one of those people. A Kentucky native who grew up in Virginia, and member of the church since 1998, Yates figures North Henderson Baptist is closing in on two decades of involvement with the global holiday program that has a stated mission of demonstrating “God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.”

The shoeboxes are packed with all sorts of age-appropriate items. At Thursday’s “packing party” at North Henderson Baptist, a table filled with school supplies including pencils, crayons and notebooks was waiting to be emptied into boxes.

Some shoeboxes have toys, personal care products and deflated soccer balls with an air pump. Yates likes to give the occasional box a personal touch.

“It means a lot to me because I really enjoy packing the shoeboxes,” Yates said. “For example, myself, I put together a little fishing kit with a couple of packs of hooks, fishing line, some weights, some floats, a stringer. It’s like the old [teach a man to fish] saying.”

The evidence that the shoeboxes have ended up in the right hands makes it worthwhile for Yates, who said children who have benefitted from Operation Christmas Child have gone on to give testimonies, including locally, about the impact it made in their lives. One girl, Yates recounted, received a toothbrush in her shoebox, after previously having to share one with multiple children in her orphanage.

Now, through scannable bar codes, churches can even track to which countries the boxes have been shipped. From North Henderson Baptist, the shoeboxes go on to Charlotte to be processed, vetted and sent abroad.

“Each shoebox, once it gets to a child, who knows how many lives can be affected?” Yates said. “Because if that child has brothers and sisters — and if they share the [Greatest Journey Bible workbook] with their brothers and sister, mom and dad, grandparents, aunts and uncles, whatever — the shoebox and its message has the ability to reach 10 or 12 people. And through that, the Gospel of Christ is shared around the world.”

Some of the shoeboxes, usually sporting green and red Christmas colors, are cardboard while others are now made of sturdier plastic that can be reused for storage, or other purposes.

The Samaritan’s Purse website features a Build a Shoebox Online page for prospective shoebox packers.

North Henderson Baptist, at 1211 N. Garnett Street, hopes to ship off 350 shoeboxes of its own, and will continue accepting drop-offs until Monday, Nov. 22.

Each year, the church receives visual documentation of the impact their donations made the last Christmas.

“A lot of times, it’s the only gift that a child may ever get,” Yates said. “The purpose is to share the love of Jesus Christ. That’s what it’s all about.”