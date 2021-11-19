ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

North Henderson Baptist a local hub for Operation Christmas Child

Henderson Daily Dispatch
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SHg7_0d2IpUtU00

HENDERSON — Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to Samaritan’s Purse, the nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that leads the initiative.

Monday marked the beginning of National Collection Week and North Henderson Baptist Church is the center of local Operation Christmas Child activity. It’s the drop-off location for 45 churches, and individual donators, in Vance County and surrounding areas.

“Christmas is always a special time,” said North Henderson Baptist Rev. Eddie Nutt. “And children are special to people. And the Gospel is special to people. I think it just touches people’s heart. It tugs at people’s heartstrings at this time of year to be able to participate in something like this.”

Larry Yates, the North Henderson Baptist Operation Christmas Child coordinator, is one of those people. A Kentucky native who grew up in Virginia, and member of the church since 1998, Yates figures North Henderson Baptist is closing in on two decades of involvement with the global holiday program that has a stated mission of demonstrating “God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.”

The shoeboxes are packed with all sorts of age-appropriate items. At Thursday’s “packing party” at North Henderson Baptist, a table filled with school supplies including pencils, crayons and notebooks was waiting to be emptied into boxes.

Some shoeboxes have toys, personal care products and deflated soccer balls with an air pump. Yates likes to give the occasional box a personal touch.

“It means a lot to me because I really enjoy packing the shoeboxes,” Yates said. “For example, myself, I put together a little fishing kit with a couple of packs of hooks, fishing line, some weights, some floats, a stringer. It’s like the old [teach a man to fish] saying.”

The evidence that the shoeboxes have ended up in the right hands makes it worthwhile for Yates, who said children who have benefitted from Operation Christmas Child have gone on to give testimonies, including locally, about the impact it made in their lives. One girl, Yates recounted, received a toothbrush in her shoebox, after previously having to share one with multiple children in her orphanage.

More from this section

Now, through scannable bar codes, churches can even track to which countries the boxes have been shipped. From North Henderson Baptist, the shoeboxes go on to Charlotte to be processed, vetted and sent abroad.

“Each shoebox, once it gets to a child, who knows how many lives can be affected?” Yates said. “Because if that child has brothers and sisters — and if they share the [Greatest Journey Bible workbook] with their brothers and sister, mom and dad, grandparents, aunts and uncles, whatever — the shoebox and its message has the ability to reach 10 or 12 people. And through that, the Gospel of Christ is shared around the world.”

Some of the shoeboxes, usually sporting green and red Christmas colors, are cardboard while others are now made of sturdier plastic that can be reused for storage, or other purposes.

The Samaritan’s Purse website features a Build a Shoebox Online page for prospective shoebox packers.

North Henderson Baptist, at 1211 N. Garnett Street, hopes to ship off 350 shoeboxes of its own, and will continue accepting drop-offs until Monday, Nov. 22.

Each year, the church receives visual documentation of the impact their donations made the last Christmas.

“A lot of times, it’s the only gift that a child may ever get,” Yates said. “The purpose is to share the love of Jesus Christ. That’s what it’s all about.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Is China to blame for Solomon Islands unrest?

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
CHINA
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Henderson, NC
Society
County
Vance County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Henderson, NC
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
NBC News

Dow drops 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday as a new Covid variant found in South Africa triggered a global shift away from from risk assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points, or 2.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Friday is a shortened trading day because of the Thanksgiving holiday with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson Daily Dispatch

Henderson, NC
955
Followers
60
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Henderson Daily Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy