ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Here's how experts pick Bengals vs. Raiders matchup in Week 11

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffjqw_0d2ImoCp00

It turns out the odds like the Cincinnati Bengals over the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend — and so do the experts.

Over at NFL Pick Watch, 64 percent of the experts polled think the Bengals will pull off an upset on the road. That’s actually one of the higher percentages of the week, with only three other games boasting a higher agreement among experts.

It’s certainly an interesting game to pick. The Bengals are coming off a bye, lost two games before that break and are typically awful after the bye.

But the Raiders are also 5-4 and have lost two in a row, featuring a loss to a bad New York Giants team and a 41-14 blowout at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game feels more like a 50-50 pick, especially with it taking place in Las Vegas in a late-afternoon kickoff, but either way, the game will have massive playoff implications.

Comments / 0

Related
silverandblackpride.com

Las Vegas Raiders open as 1-point underdogs vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost two games in a row after an embarrassing performance on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs did whatever they wanted to the Raiders with a 41-14 blowout. Now the Raiders have the Cincinnati Bengals coming into town, who are also attempting to keep their season from collapsing.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
chatsports.com

Here's how the Bengals are preparing for a second-half playoff push

Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are about to embark on an eight-game stretch that will answer almost any questions one might have on the state of the franchise. In a year where there’s not much disparity amongst teams in the AFC, the Bengals have a runway to...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders Vs. Bengals Rivalry, One-Sided, but Tough

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get their season back on track on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they dominated until recent years. The Raiders hold a 21-11 edge in the all-time series against the Bengals, who joined the American Football League as an expansion team in 1968, winning 10 of the first 13 games the teams played.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nfl Pick Watch#New York Giants#The Kansas City Chiefs
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Raiders in Week 11

The Cincinnati Bengals return from their BYE and head to Las Vegas to square off against the Raiders. Both teams are 5-4 after taking the lead in their respective divisions just a few weeks prior making this game even more important. A loss for either team would put them at...
NFL
raiderramble.com

Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Bengals

The following is a work of satire and humor about the Raiders vs. Bengals game. It may contain offensive language and imagery, and due to its content, it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the salt on your fries, the shake in your milk,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
playpennsylvania.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 Betting Odds: Steelers Underdogs In AFC North Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to keep up with the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense without T.J. Watt and Joe Haden. A 27-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Steelers to rally and they lost to the Chargers 41-37. However, the Steelers (+6) did cover and 71% of the money at DraftKings was on the Chargers to cover the spread. Lots of offense on both sides cashed Over (47.5) bets.
NFL
chatsports.com

Who wins Bengals vs. Raiders?

The Cincinnati Bengals have a great opportunity to snap their skid against a team that seems worse on their luck than them, the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have identical records (5-4), are in third place in their divisions, and even have wins over the Ravens and Steelers. But the trajectories of the two teams are going in the wrong direction.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Gameday — Raiders vs. Bengals

The Raiders are looking to snap a two-game losing streak as they host the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vegas Nation crew discusses all the latest news surrounding the teams ahead of kickoff. THE LATEST. By Mark Anderson / RJ. November 21, 2021 - 4:13 pm. The Raiders again made too many...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy