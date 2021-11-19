ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals and Raiders boast good health on final injury report

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders enter their Week 11 AFC clash relatively healthy on the final injury reports.

For the visiting Bengals, they list no players as out and just two players with a questionable tag:

  • WR Auden Tate (thigh)
  • DT Tyler Shelvin (knee)

Tate hasn’t been available for a few weeks now and Shelvin, a rookie long-term depth piece, isn’t critical to the rotation. Tate is a little more concerning as a situational target, but he wasn’t getting a ton of work behind the big three.

More concerning is the fact linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither already went to injured reserve, hence the team adding to the linebacker room.

As for the Raiders, they list two players as out and two more as questionable, though nothing overly detrimental in either category.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

