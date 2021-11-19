ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destination D23: Tune In for LIVE Blog Updates on Future Experiences Coming to Disney Parks Around the World

By TKI Newsroom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details on exciting Disney Parks experiences are being announced during Saturday’s Destination D23 event and we’re sharing LIVE updates...

Inside the Magic

Disney Park Bringing in New Mask Mandate Next Week

One of Europe’s leading vacation destinations, Disneyland Paris, will be updating its mask policy beginning November 15. This comes just shortly after the Disney Park updated its mask-wearing rules following the latest government guidance. Disneyland Paris — fresh from celebrating Disney+ Day like Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and...
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Walt Disney Company CEO No Longer Attending Destination D23

Update: Bob Chapek has commented on why he is not attending the event this year. You can see that here. This weekend is Destination D23 — an event put on by Disney’s Official Fan Club. This is where Disney fans can be the first to hear exciting announcements and news...
disneyfoodblog.com

We’re LIVE From Disney’s Destination D23 Event!

Each year, D23 (Disney’s Official Fan Club) throws the Destination D23 fan event where Disney fans can be among the first to hear exciting announcements about upcoming projects, get behind-the-scenes info, hear from special guests, and more. Last year’s event was canceled, but the excitement kicks off again TODAY in Disney World!
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/18/21): Chapek’s Destination D23 Excuse, Walt Disney World Railroad and TRON Update, 100th Anniversary Plans for The Walt Disney Company, Caribbean Beach Bridge Replacement, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Gamespot

Disney World Is Coming To Minecraft

As part of the celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, Disney is releasing a huge Minecraft DLC that will let players explore a virtual version of the Florida theme park. The pack includes a map that recreates Disney World's Magic Kingdom, complete with character meet and greets, player skins, and even a virtual version of the park's iconic fireworks show.
disneyfoodblog.com

Walt Disney CEO Comments On Missing This Year’s Destination D23

Destination D23 is this weekend and Disney fans couldn’t be more excited. The fan event, which is hosted by the official Disney fan club, will be held at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Disney World and will potentially reveal some new behind-the-scenes looks at attractions, as well as offer sneak peeks of upcoming projects.
WDW News Today

2022 Events Announced During Destination D23

D23 has announced their upcoming 2022 events during Destination D23 in Orlando today. As previously announced, the D23 Expo will return in 2022 on September 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center. It will feature a preview of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company in 2023. Many panels and presentations will be livestreamed.
disneyfoodblog.com

Park Hours Extended For The Holiday Season in Disney World

With the holidays just around the corner, there’s a LOT going on at Disney World right now!. If you’re headed to Disney World for the upcoming holidays, you’ll want to be aware of the park hours for the days you’re there. Now, we’ve spotted some changes to the Disney World park hours for select dates in November and December.
d23.com

FIRST LOOK: Celebrate a Half Century of Walt Disney World Merchandise Memories with this All-New Exhibit at Destination D23: Presented By Topps

Destination D23 starts tomorrow, and with it a celebration of all things Walt Disney World: 50 years of attractions, 50 years of characters, 50 years of music—and, of course, 50 years of merchandise! We all have something we’ve purchased to commemorate a beloved trip to Walt Disney World Resort, whether it’s a mouse ear hat or a cozy spirit jersey. Guests at Destination D23: Presented By Topps can explore 50 fabulous years of memorabilia thanks to our friends at the Walt Disney Archives, who have curated an all-new exhibit showcasing everything from figurines and fanny packs to pins and plush. Relive each magical decade through the souvenirs that brought “The Vacation Kingdom of the World” back to your own home! Check out the photos below for a first look at the exhibit!
orlandoweekly.com

The age of budget hotels near Walt Disney World is over as luxury resorts continue to pop up around the park

Central Florida’s tourism sector still has a ways to go before it can safely declare the pandemic-induced downturn is behind it, but that’s not stopping investors from forging ahead with big plans. After years of focusing on budget-conscious travelers, the region is now shifting gears in an appeal to those on the other end of the financial spectrum. A slew of luxury resorts are creating a high-end resort zone surrounding the eastern side of Walt Disney World.
thekingdominsider.com

FIRST LOOK: Disney’s Josh D’Amaro Gives Sneak Peek of Lightsaber Training in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Amid all the excitement and curiosity surrounding the forthcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort, there’s one thing I’m looking forward to the most: lightsaber training. When this first-of-its-kind vacation experience begins welcoming guests aboard the Halcyon starcruiser on March 1, 2022, they’ll finally know what it’s...
allears.net

Is Disney World Still the Best Family Vacation Destination?

It’s no question that the amount of planning you have to do for Disney World vacations has increased drastically over the years. Some things used to be effortless — or at least made very convenient by Disney — but much of that has changed or is in the process of changing. When it comes to families vacationing at Walt Disney World, things are certainly more complicated (and more expensive) than ever.
wdwinfo.com

Destination D23: Parks Panel Recap

With all the news to come out of the Destination D23 Connections: A Look at the Future of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products panel, we thought it would be helpful to look back on this event with a recap of some of the most notable stories to come out of today.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Anniversary Logo Revealed at Destination D23

At the Destination D23 fan event this morning, the logo was revealed for the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The anniversary is coming in 2023, but the year-long celebration will kick off next year to much fanfare. Today during the presentations at the Destination D23 fan event at Walt Disney World, the logo along with a short animation of Mickey and Minnie Mouse debuted to delighted fans.
