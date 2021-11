Whether it's how people live, their ability to travel to different places or how assets are all completely digitized, the world is swiftly changing. In the cryptocurrency industry, we operate in an entirely digital format while many of us strive to maintain privacy and preserve the sovereignty of the individual. This means not only the sovereignty of one’s assets, but also the sovereignty of how you work, where you work, where you live and what you live for.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO