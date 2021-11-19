Covid Returns, Nasdaq Tops 16,000 Anyway

In the past, VIG's trade-off was clear to me: a bit more in dividends and a bit less volatility, but a bit less in total returns. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) appears designed with the dividend growth investor in mind - that is, one who wants to own a collection of dividend growth stocks rather than high-dividend-yielding stocks that may not be the safest. While this philosophy is one that I share, I feel compelled to remind readers that VIG is almost too similar to the S&P 500 right now, and I don't think you can count on it to outperform by much in a correction. I've found its growth rates to be much lower than anticipated. Therefore, I suggest investors start thinking about what they're gaining by investing in VIG and if that cash could be better used elsewhere in the dividend ETF world.

