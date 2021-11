An anti-Covid pill developed by Merck has proved effective in treating the disease, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday in a much-awaited preliminary report. But the report, from an FDA advisory panel, cautioned that pregnant women should not use the drug, known as molnupiravir, saying the potential benefits do not outweigh the risks for those patients. The report is meant to provide guidance to an FDA experts panel convening Tuesday to consider whether to authorize emergency use of molnupiravir. Approval, analysts say, would represent a major step forward in the ongoing battle against the global pandemic, handing healthcare professionals a powerful new tool to help those infected.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO