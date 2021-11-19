ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justus Rosenberg, professor who helped artists escape Nazi Germany, dies at 100

By Vincent Acovino
aspenpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

For almost 60 years, Justus Rosenberg was a...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Washington Post

Justus Rosenberg, Holocaust rescuer, dies at 100

“I think of my life,” Justus Rosenberg once told an interviewer, “as what the French call concours de circonstances — a confluence of circumstances.”. Those circumstances took Dr. Rosenberg from his home in what is now the Polish city of Gdansk to Vichy France, where, at age 19, he became a courier in the storied rescue mission led by the U.S. journalist Varian Fry. Known as the American Schindler for his efforts to save European Jews during the Holocaust, Fry was credited with helping spirit 2,000 refugees out of Nazi Europe, among them prominent intellectuals, artists and writers including Hannah Arendt, Marc Chagall, Max Ernst and André Breton.
OBITUARIES
bard.edu

The Life of Justus Rosenberg Is Remembered in the New York Times and Other Publications Around the World

As a teenager, he helped provide safe passage to artists and intellectuals out of Vichy France. He went on to teach literature at Bard College for six decades, writes Alex Vadukul for the New York Times. “Clad in his familiar tweed jacket, he taught French, German and Russian classics and was known for popular courses like 10 Plays That Shook The World. But on Bard’s leafy campus in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., Mr. Rosenberg also represented a remarkable living link to Holocaust history.”
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
raventribune.com

Justice Rosenberg died at the age of 100

Justice Rosenberg was the last aide to freedom fighter Varian Fry. Now he is 100 years old and dead. He helped many famous people to escape from the National Socialists. From the National Socialists Donsik Expelled, Justice Rosenberg fled during World War II France. There he helped freedom fighter Varian Fry bring hundreds of people to safety. The “New York Times” reported on Thursday that Rosenberg, Fry’s last aide, had died on October 30 at the age of 100, citing his wife, Karin.
CELEBRITIES
