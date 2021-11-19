ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-way MLB All-Star Shohei Ohtani makes history again, named league MVP

  • Los Angeles Angels two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani capped a historic season, becoming one of the few players in major league history to be unanimously named their league’s MVP.
  • The 26-year-old joined major league legends including Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Frank Robinson by garnering every first place vote.
  • Ohtani accomplished yet another rare feat in October when he won the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award.

Los Angeles Angels two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani capped a historic season, becoming one of the few players in major league history to be unanimously named their league’s MVP.

The 26-year-old joined major league legends, including Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Frank Robinson, by garnering every first place vote.

Ohtani finished the season with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts on the mound, complementing 46 home runs and eight triples at the plate — and he boasted 26 stolen bases. Earlier in the year, Ohtani became the first player since Babe Ruth to start on the mound while leading the league in home runs.

Characteristically humble Ohtani took the award in stride.

"I've always dealt with a lot of doubters, especially from my days in Japan," Ohtani said Thursday night, per ESPN. "But I try not to let that get to me. I just wanted to have fun and see what kind of numbers I could put up."

Ohtani earned all first place points in American League voting Thursday evening, securing a total of 420. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays finished in second. Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper took home the National League MVP award for the second time.

Ohtani accomplished yet another rare feat in October when he won the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, which is given to players whose accomplishments “are of historical significance to the game.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred delivered the award for the first time during his tenure at the helm prior to Game 1 of the World Series.

“It’s really extraordinary to find a human being who can perform at the highest level in Major League Baseball as both a pitcher and a position player," Manfred said at the time.

"It takes courage and fortitude not to make the choice that players traditionally make and it takes tremendous endurance to do both over the course of what is a grueling 162 games schedule,” the commissioner continued. “In 2021, that extraordinary person came to us and it was Shohei Ohtani.”

