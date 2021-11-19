ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins injury update: Christian Wilkins, Andrew Van Ginkel questionable vs. the Jets

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Miami Dolphins held their final practice of the week on Friday in preparation for their game Sunday at Metlife Stadium against the New York Jets.

Brian Flores’ team got some good news on the injury front with two more players being moved from limited participation to full participation in safety Brandon Jones (ankle) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe).

Those two joined quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left finger), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee), and guard Robert Jones (wrist) as full participants.

The only two players who remained limited were defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back) who were also the only players to have a questionable game status.

Wilkins has been having the best season of his young career, so it would be nice to see him play and have an impact on the game. Van Ginkel hasn’t been quite as impactful, but he plays his complimentary role well and would definitely help this defense.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

