Eagles, Lady Eagles Travel to St. Mary

By Sunrise Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams will be back in action on Saturday with a road trip to the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas. This will be the second Kansas Collegiate...

