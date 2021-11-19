Eagles, Lady Eagles Travel to St. Mary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss outscored ULM 22-7 in the fourth quarter as the Lady Eagles pulled away for a 77-60 win on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. ULM (0-2 overall) picked up a double-double for true freshman Amaya Ford, the first of her career, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Second-year freshman Kyren Whittington led the team with a career-high 17 points while fifth-year senior Kierra Crockett tallied 10 points. Domonique Davis led USM (2-0 overall) with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
