Lines, defense pairings and updates - November 19

The evening's opening period was not the strongest of the season for the Canes, however, they did reach the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. A large factor for the team's slow start was likely due to the team taking the ice tonight with almost entirely fresh slate forward combinations. Outside of the Svechnikov-Staal-Fast trio skating together for just the second time this season, all three other factions up front were completely new for the night's contest. As the opening frame moved on by, a successful penalty kill turned into a goal scoring sequence for the club in the final few minutes. Crucial blocks from Ian Cole and Jordan Martinook paved the way back to five-on-five and then under a minute later Tony DeAngelo setup Brendan Smith's second goal of the season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO