ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lines, defense pairings and updates - November 19

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday afternoon. Here's a look at the forward lines and defense pairings featured at the skate:. 73 - Tyler Toffoli 14 - Nick Suzuki 22 - Cole Caufield. 92 - Jonathan Drouin 28 - Christian Dvorak 17 -...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

NHL On Tap: Islanders look for first win in eight games

Kadri will try to run point streak to 11 for Avalanche; Rangers play Bruins in Thanksgiving Showdown. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games on Friday. New...
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Avalanche lines and D pairs against Canucks tonight

We finally have an Avalanche game tonight. The Avs are six points out of a playoff spot right now, which has some fans in a mild panic. But the Avs have three games in hand on some of those “playoff” teams ahead of them. So, it’s clearly not panic time...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cayden Primeau
Person
Sami Niku
Person
Christian Dvorak
Person
Sam Montembeault
Person
Jeff Petry
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Jonathan Drouin
Person
Artturi Lehkonen
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
David Savard
Person
Nick Suzuki
Person
Brendan Gallagher
NHL

RUZICKA RECALLED

FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 81 - DAN VLADAR. Flames goalie reflects on his path to the big leagues, and digs deep into his new life as a Flame. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. November 25, 2021. HAPPY LANNY-VERSARY. On this day back in 1981, the Flames traded for...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs score four in second period in victory against Kings

LOS ANGELES -- John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall each had a goal and an assist for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 6-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on Wednesday. Rasmus Sandin had three assists, and Jack Campbell made 30 saves for the Maple...
NHL
WTAJ

Penguins push winning streak to 4, top reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin has three assists, Capitals score six in win against Canadiens

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had three assists for the Washington Capitals in a 6-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Ovechkin has scored 33 points (15 goals and 18 assists) in 21 games. "He's rolling," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. "He's still shooting too. It's...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Bell Sports Complex#The Nashville Predators
stlouisgametime.com

Sharks at Blues probable lines: Defensive adjustments abound

The Blues want to start a new winning streak with the goalie who just got back from being on the Covid-19 protocol list. Ryan O’Reilly subtly discussed having a little bit of covid brain upon his return; let’s hope that Ville Husso doesn’t have the same issue. Some notable adjustments...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

FlamesNation prospect update: mid November

We’re into the meat of just about every league’s season, and it’ll be a couple of weeks before the cream of the prospect crop gets stolen away to various national team camps as they attempt to make various World Junior rosters. In the meantime, let’s check in on all of...
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

No Philipp Grubauer tonight, plus Avs lines and D pairs

SEATTLE — Well, so much for Philipp Grubauer tending net against his former Colorado Avalanche teammates tonight. After Seattle’s morning skate, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol confirmed Chris Driedger instead would get the start in goal at Climate Pledge Arena. The decision comes with Grubauer struggling — and that’s putting it...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Options to Mix & Match Defensive Pairings

It has been no secret that the first 13 games of the 2021-22 season have been a struggle for the Boston Bruins defense. It’s not just one player, as there is plenty of blame to go around. Coach Bruce Cassidy has been mixing and matching the pairings, even making some of his blueliners healthy scratches.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Late Third Goal Pushes Kraken Past Canes

The evening's opening period was not the strongest of the season for the Canes, however, they did reach the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. A large factor for the team's slow start was likely due to the team taking the ice tonight with almost entirely fresh slate forward combinations. Outside of the Svechnikov-Staal-Fast trio skating together for just the second time this season, all three other factions up front were completely new for the night's contest. As the opening frame moved on by, a successful penalty kill turned into a goal scoring sequence for the club in the final few minutes. Crucial blocks from Ian Cole and Jordan Martinook paved the way back to five-on-five and then under a minute later Tony DeAngelo setup Brendan Smith's second goal of the season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Why Bruce Cassidy is switching up his defensive pairings

The first quarter of any given season often provides coaches unique opportunities with their lineup structures. And surely, Bruce Cassidy used his philosophy for his defensive pairings and forward trios outside of the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. Two days removed from an ugly 4-0...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Cassidy tweaks defense pairings

When you lose in the fashion that the Bruins lost on Sunday to the Calgary Flames — disheartening could be one word for the 4-0 defeat — you expect there to be some changes. Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t exactly overhaul his lineup at Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, or...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy