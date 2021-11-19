Texans vs. Titans, By the Numbers | Daily Brew

The Tennessee Titans might have had the worst loss of the NFL season. They lost 22-13 to the 2-8 Houston Texans. The Texans came into this one on an eight-game losing streak. Tennessee is battling some tough injuries and not having the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry certainly doesn’t help. No matter if Derrick Henry is playing or not, there’s no excuse for the Tennessee offense to put up 13 points against the Houston Texans. The Texans are arguably the worst team in football and this is a game that Tennessee should be winning by 21 plus points and have their starters out by the fourth quarter. It’s an embarrassing loss for the Titans but they still are in first place of the AFC South so it doesn’t hurt as bad.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO