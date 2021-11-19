Browns Vs. Lions final injury report has multiple out and questionable
The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions come into their matchup wounded. The Browns sit at 5-5, far behind where they expected to be, while the Lions are still winless but got a tie last week to get to their 0-8-1 record.
Cleveland has spent most of the season struggling with injuries and players missing games. Earlier Friday, we got the news that Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were activated off of the COVID-19 list. Fellow running back John Kelly was activated on Thursday.
- Friday’s final injury report has a lot of players listed as out or questionable, along with one big one as doubtful.
Browns
- CB AJ Green – Out – Concussion
- CB Troy Hill – Out – Neck
- WR Anthony Schwartz – Out – Concussion
- DE Takk McKinley – Questionable – Groin
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones – Questionable – Groin
The team had multiple other players miss practice this week but only the five above enter the game with an injury designation.
Lions
- QB Jared Goff – Doubtful – Oblique
- OLB Trey Flowers – Out – Knee
- RB Jermar Jefferson – Out – Knee, ankle
- OL Matt Nelson – Out – Ankle
- WR Trinity Benson – Questionable – Knee
- OL Taylor Decker – Questionable – Elbow
- S Tracy Walker III – Questionable – Concussion
- RB Jamaal Williams – Questionable – Thigh
With Goff doubtful, the Lions activated Tim Boyle off their injured reserve list with the expectation that he would start in Goff’s place. The Lions could be missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball, with Flowers out and Decker questionable, in Week 11.
The NFL season is often a war of attrition and the Week 11 matchup between Cleveland and Detroit is a great example of that.
