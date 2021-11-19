Browns Vs. Lions final injury report has multiple out and questionable

The Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions come into their matchup wounded. The Browns sit at 5-5, far behind where they expected to be, while the Lions are still winless but got a tie last week to get to their 0-8-1 record.

Cleveland has spent most of the season struggling with injuries and players missing games. Earlier Friday, we got the news that Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were activated off of the COVID-19 list. Fellow running back John Kelly was activated on Thursday.

Friday’s final injury report has a lot of players listed as out or questionable, along with one big one as doubtful.

Browns

CB AJ Green – Out – Concussion

CB Troy Hill – Out – Neck

WR Anthony Schwartz – Out – Concussion

DE Takk McKinley – Questionable – Groin

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones – Questionable – Groin

The team had multiple other players miss practice this week but only the five above enter the game with an injury designation.

Lions

QB Jared Goff – Doubtful – Oblique

OLB Trey Flowers – Out – Knee

RB Jermar Jefferson – Out – Knee, ankle

OL Matt Nelson – Out – Ankle

WR Trinity Benson – Questionable – Knee

OL Taylor Decker – Questionable – Elbow

S Tracy Walker III – Questionable – Concussion

RB Jamaal Williams – Questionable – Thigh

With Goff doubtful, the Lions activated Tim Boyle off their injured reserve list with the expectation that he would start in Goff’s place. The Lions could be missing some key pieces on both sides of the ball, with Flowers out and Decker questionable, in Week 11.

The NFL season is often a war of attrition and the Week 11 matchup between Cleveland and Detroit is a great example of that.