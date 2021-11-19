ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three and Out: Texans-Titans Predictions

By HoustonDiehards
Battle Red Blog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jeff Driskel, Tight End, Era begins Sunday. Where will you be? Will you witness??. After an intense week of reflection and evaluation, the new look Texans will come in weapons-hot Sunday with CB Lonnie Johnson and TE Jeff Driskel ready to kick off Houston’s massive 2021 turnaround. This, along with...

www.battleredblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games. Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#Rams#American Football#Tight End#Brb
The Spun

Titans Have Made An Official Decision On Derrick Henry

Earlier today Mike Vrabel had to be the bearer of bad news and inform everyone that Titans star running back Derrick Henry would require foot surgery. Today, the team made the announcement that fans also didn’t want to hear. On Monday, the Titans officially placed the two-time NFL rushing champion...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry injury timing a blessing in disguise for Titans

The NFL season outlook for the Tennessee Titans became far more bleak when news surfaced that star running back Derrick Henry suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during his team’s Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans have managed to go 2-0 without Henry in the lineup-...
NFL
FanSided

Titans might have just ended Adrian Peterson’s career

The Tennessee Titans may have prematurely ended running back Adrian Peterson’s historic NFL career with their most recent roster move. On Nov. 2, the Tennessee Titans took a chance on 36-year-old running back Adrian Peterson. On Nov. 23, they took that chance away as the Titans officially waived Peterson from...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans brought future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson aboard to try to fill the gap left by Derrick Henry. On Tuesday, the organization brought the failed experiment to an end and parted ways with the 15-year NFL veteran. As one of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Giving A Veteran WR Another Shot In The NFL

The Tennessee Titans made a surprising move Tuesday to waive Adrian Peterson. It ended the short run for the veteran running back in town after he came in as a replacement for Derrick Henry. But with the subtraction came another addition. The Titans are continuing to shuffle the roster and...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
CBS Boston

Titans Release Adrian Peterson Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy