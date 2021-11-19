Comet C/2021 A1 (Leonard)

ED80 refractor telescope and a ZWO ASI 294MC camera. Lunar eclipse of 2021-11-19 From Spain, and in the best of cases, we could only see the lunar eclipse a few minutes before sunrise, but instead, we could see an amazing "lunar eclipse mirage" shortly before the Moon set on the sea horizon. The photographs are taken from the coast of the small town called Muxía, in Galicia, Spain. Photographer, Óscar Martín Mesonero. The photographs were taken with an ED80 refractor telescope and a ZWO ASI 294MC camera.
