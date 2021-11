On October 1, 1919, armed white men began streaming into Phillips County, Arkansas, due to rumors of a “negro insurrection” happening there. Many of them came from nearby counties, but some crossed the river from Mississippi and Tennessee. These folks “from off” — together with local posses and law enforcement and, eventually, federal troops from Camp Pike — perpetrated one of the deadliest non-wartime massacres to occur on American soil. Now known as the Elaine Massacre, it entailed the killing of perhaps as many as 200 African Americans there in Phillips County.

