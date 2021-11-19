ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers Credits Charles Bassey's IQ After Sixers Take Down Nuggets

By Justin Grasso
 6 days ago
Heading into Thursday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers were amid a five-game losing streak. Ever since the Sixers lost their veteran center Joel Embiid to the NBA's health and safety protocol, they haven't quite found a way to come out on top in their last stretch of games.

The Sixers collectively found a way to come together on Thursday night to form an unlikely victory over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. While the usual suspects Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all made significant contributions to the upset victory -- it was the second-round rookie Charles Bassey who was the unsung hero of the night.

Bassey checked in for 19 minutes on Thursday night as the veteran center Andre Drummond landed in some early foul trouble. While Bassey has shown some subtle flashes during his minimal playing time this year, he earned every minute he was on the floor in Denver.

As six members of the Sixers collected double-digits in scoring, Bassey joined the club as he contributed to a career-high of 12 points off the bench. He also finished the game with seven total rebounds and had three impressive blocks on the defensive end.

After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers praised the young rookie for what he brought to the table as the Sixers needed guys to step up and create a larger impact on Thursday to avoid falling into a six-game slump.

"Bassey was great," said Rivers. "You can see it, his IQ. He got three blocks from behind because he read the play. I think he had two or three rebounds where he caught it, and instead of trying to go out and turn it over, threw it out that led to threes. He did a lot of good things. He blocked Jokic's shot one time, so that was good. I'm happy for him."

While the reigning MVP Jokic collected a game-high of 30 points on Thursday, Bassey held his own while guarding him. Meanwhile, the Sixers completely out-shot the Nuggets and found a way to come out on top with an impressive 103-89 victory while shorthanded. It's unclear if Bassey's performance will earn him another 20 minutes on Saturday if Joel Embiid remains off the floor -- but the former Western Kentucky product has proven that he's got a lot of upside to offer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

