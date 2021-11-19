Entries sought for MLK oratory contest

HIGH POINT — Organizers are seeking student applications for the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Scholarship Award contest.

All applicants must be a 2022 graduating high school senior and meet two of three other requirements.

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS

• Be a resident of High Point.

• Attend a High Point area public or private school.

• Be actively involved in a church that is a member of the Ministers’ Conference of High Point & Vicinity.

A scholarship application form must be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Prizes are up to $5,000 for first place, up to $3,500 for second place and up to $1,500 for third place.

There are two essay topics

• Thinking about the theme of the 2022 MLK Jr. Celebration, “Pursuing Peaceful Pathways Through a Pandemic and Pandemonium,” what steps would King take today to spread his nonviolent message to encourage and give hope to our nation in these turbulent times?

• Many have said that we are living in times that mirror those of King. Do you agree? As you reflect on current events in today’s society, what do you feel is the biggest issue facing society today? From a King perspective, how can we as a society work toward alleviating or eliminating the issue?

For more details about the contest or questions concerning the application process, contact Nichole Alston at 336-254-7231 or h.p.mlkscholarship@gmail.com.