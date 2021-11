Blame it on Hallmark Channel movies and the Thanksgiving plays we appeared in over the years. What we take for granted about the beloved holiday isn’t all true. That initial feast 400 years ago wasn’t called Thanksgiving, and it didn’t happen in late November. It didn’t include potatoes or sweet potatoes, which hadn’t been introduced to the Americas yet, or cakes or pies, because the pilgrims hadn’t gotten around to building an oven. Turkey may have been on the menu, but we don’t know for sure.

