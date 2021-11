"Hangman" Adam Page closed out AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night by beating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. The fan-favorite won't have to wait long for his first feud as world champion as Bryan Danielson has already earned the No. 1 contender spot by winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament earlier in the night, beating Miro in the finals via a guillotine choke. Both Page and Danielson were asked about their upcoming match (the date hasn't been confirmed, though if AEW does run the Winter Is Coming special again it could be just a month from now) during the post-show press conference.

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO