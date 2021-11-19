ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The highlights of last night's Latin Grammys

By Ailsa Chang
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

NPR's Ailsa Chang recaps Thursday night's Latin Grammys with Julyssa Lopez...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

Who’s In As Sponsors For Latin Grammy Award Telecast?

It’s the biggest night in Latin music in the U.S., and Univision Communications has lined up a wide array of advertisers — including several luxury brands — as sponsors for the event. Look for activity from Bulova, Frontera Wines and Old Parr Whisky, among others, on November 18 when Univision...
ENTERTAINMENT
thefulcrum.us

Latin Grammys celebrate democracy with ‘Patria y Vida’

The Latin Grammys were held Thursday night and "Patria y Vida" won the best song. Yotuel, Descemer Bueno, El Funky, and Gente de Zona brought the house down with a stunning performance. The song was a rallying cry during the powerful protests last July in Cuba, as thousands marched against...
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

Meet Latin Grammys winner Ruben Blades

The 22nd annual Latin Grammys were awarded this week. In an industry that emphasizes youth, one of the biggest surprises was that one of the top awards went to a 73-year-old musician. Vocalist and composer Ruben Blades - or Ruben Blades, as he's also known - won album of the year. He was also recognized as the Latin Recording Academy's Person of the Year. Felix Contreras is the host of NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast. He says Blades' is one of the most fascinating musicians in any genre.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Ari Shapiro
Person
Audie Cornish
ETOnline.com

2021 Latin GRAMMY Performers: See Who's Taking the Stage

The star-studded list of performers for the 22nd annual Latin GRAMMY Awards continues to grow!. Gloria Estefan, joined by Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres, will open the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs with an electrifying three-song medley that will include "Abriendo Puertas," "Cuando Hay Amor" and "Magalenha."
MUSIC
wpr.org

The biggest moments from the Latin Grammys

The 22nd annual Latin Grammys promised viewers the biggest night in Latin music and this year they delivered. After a year of socially distanced awards programming, this year's show felt like a massive family reunion. And like any good Latinx family reunion, there was unbridled joy and puro desmadre — in a good way! The celebration brought together Latin artists from all genres in a way that honored music titans often forgotten in English-centric events, and artists from a broad group of countries were represented among the 53 categories.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Latin Grammys 2021: ‘Patria Y Vida,’ Camilo, Rubén Blades, and Caetano Veloso Were the Night’s Biggest Winners

Viewed through one lens, last night’s Latin Grammy Awards were full of unexpected awards and upsets. The 79-year-old Brazilian trailblazer Caetano Veloso and 24-year-old son Tom Veloso won over emerging stars like Rauw Alejandro and Camilo for Record of the Year; Panamanian salsero Rubén Blades beat out Bad Bunny, Natalia Lafourcade, and C. Tangana for Album of the Year; and the anthem “Patria Y Vida,” which soundtracked Cuban protests this summer, was chosen as Song of the Year over some of the biggest pop hits in recent months.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

See Every Glamorous Arrival From the Latin Grammys

Ahead of the all-star performances at the 2021 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas, we're being treated to stellar red carpet style from some of the biggest names in music. All eyes are on arrivals from stars like Sofia Carson, who's bringing the drama with a floor-grazing, sequin-covered gown, while we gear up for Christina Aguilera's big return to the show after more than two decades. Consider this your very glamorous warmup, and take a look at the most memorable looks so far.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Latin#Rolling Stone Magazine#Npr
Billboard

Don McLean Reacts to Taylor Swift For Breaking Half-Century ‘American Pie’ Record

"If I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor." Don McLean had a very good, long run at the top of the charts with his iconic 1971 music history stemwinder “American Pie,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972 and set a record for the longest song (8:42) to hold the top spot for nearly a half-century. That epic run ended this week when Taylor Swift added yet another honor to her already hefty list of accomplishments when the 10:13 long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Grammy
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Robert Plant discusses the “unpleasant” ‘Stairway to Heaven’ lawsuits

‘Stairway to Heaven’ might be one of rock’s greatest anthems but it’s had quite the rocky history. The Led Zeppelin classic has been challenged legally multiple times, which the band’s frontman Robert Plan has called “unpleasant” and “unfortunate.”. The first lawsuit came in 2014 from Michael Skidmore, a trustee for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Comedy Albums by Dave Chappelle, Bo Burnham and Louis CK Get Grammy Noms … But Only One Is Considered Comedy

Some of the biggest names in comedy had their latest albums nominated for Grammys as the list of contenders was rolled out Tuesday, including Louis CK, Dave Chappelle and Bo Burnham, who each have their latest albums put in contention by the Recording Academy. But if you think those three share the same category, think again. Louis CK is up for best comedy album for “Sincerely Louis CK,” but that’s where the predictability with these nominees ends, as the other two were considered… either too good for comedy, or not sufficiently funny for the division? Only the Grammys’ nomination review committees know for...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Bad Bunny Is Nominated For 4 Latin Grammys This Year – Here’s Why This Matters

At the onset of a global pandemic in February 2020, Bad Bunny — né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — released his second studio album, YHLQMDLG, an acronym that would spell out his definitive musical ethos and life mantra: "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana," which translates to "I do what I want." The follow up to X 100pre not only earned him a coveted gramophone for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, it served as a precursor for a body of work that would forever set Bad Bunny apart from his reggaeton contemporaries.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WUSA

Latin GRAMMY Awards 2021 Winners List

The biggest acts in Latin music are reunited at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday to celebrate another year of hit records and songs. Heading into the night, Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo led with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- and took home quite a few. Juan Luis Guerra followed with six nods, with Spanish artist C. Tangana receiving five, and Bad Bunny and Tainy both nominated for four.
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are All the Performers & Presenters at the 2021 Latin Grammys

Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Grupo Firme, Bad Bunny and more are set to appear at the 2021 Latin Grammys, which air live Thursday (Nov. 18) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys will include a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy