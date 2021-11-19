ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the spending package by speaking for over 8 hours

By Kelsey Snell
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-setting speech overnight to object to Democrats' social spending and climate bill. He hopes...

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Breaking down the Democratic turnover in Congress ahead of the mid-term election

If you are blissfully brining your turkey right now and have no patience for politics, might I suggest turning down your volume for just a couple minutes and I won't tell anyone? But if preparing for Thanksgiving while thinking about the midterm elections is your jam, this is for you. Believe it or not, we are exactly 348 days from the midterm elections. And we already know of dozens of lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, who are calling it quits. In a moment, we'll hear from Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier on why she's not running again. But first, we turn to NPR's Deirdre Walsh for the big picture. Deirdre, thanks for being here and happy Thanksgiving.
U.S. POLITICS
Connecticut Public

The U.S. military has a food insecurity problem

Many Americans pull up a chair for a Thanksgiving feast today. Some who serve in the United States military may be struggling to pay for the food on the table. That may include somebody listening now - we've got a lot of people in the military who listen. Advocacy groups looked into this and estimated that about 160,000 military service members have trouble feeding their families. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke about this a week ago.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

