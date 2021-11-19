Kevin McCarthy delayed the vote on the spending package by speaking for over 8 hours

If you are blissfully brining your turkey right now and have no patience for politics, might I suggest turning down your volume for just a couple minutes and I won't tell anyone? But if preparing for Thanksgiving while thinking about the midterm elections is your jam, this is for you. Believe it or not, we are exactly 348 days from the midterm elections. And we already know of dozens of lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, who are calling it quits. In a moment, we'll hear from Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier on why she's not running again. But first, we turn to NPR's Deirdre Walsh for the big picture. Deirdre, thanks for being here and happy Thanksgiving.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO