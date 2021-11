Texas State head women's soccer coach Kat Conner is stepping down after 23 years with the Bobcats, the school announced on Thursday. Conner declined a request for comment. “Coach Conner has led our Women’s Soccer program for more than two decades and we thank her for her service,” Director of Athletics Don Coryell said in a statement. “Current Assistant Coach, Matt Callaway will lead the program on an interim basis while we conduct a national search for a new head coach.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO