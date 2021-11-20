'The Haunted Museum' and 'Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life' Renewed for Season 2 on Travel Channel

While most of the paranormal investigation series seen on a variety of networks aim to gather proof that there's life after death, Kindred Spirits often aims to deliver peace and resolution to any potential spirits that might be lingering in a location, with Season 6 of the program premiering next month on both the Travel Channel and on discovery+. The new season of the series will feature the return of its trio of acclaimed investigators in hopes of not only finding the truth behind potential hauntings, but also to resolve any unfinished business these specters might have left behind. The new season of Kindred Spirits premieres on Travel Channel on December 18th at 10 p.m. ET, as well as premiering that day on discovery+.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO