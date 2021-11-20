ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Haunted Museum' and 'Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life' Renewed for Season 2 on Travel Channel

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's some great news for fright fans this week, as The Haunted Museum with Zak Bagans and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life have been renewed for Season 2 on the Travel Channel. Both shows are freshman series for Discovery Inc. networks, and have been big hits with audiences....

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Travel Channel and Discovery+ Renew Two Brand-New "Ghostober" Series

Both the Travel Channel and discovery+ offer audiences unsettling content all year long, whether that be with paranormal investigation series or programs highlighting evidence of unearthly occurrences, with this past October seeing the debut of the all-new series The Haunted Museum and Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life. Debuting in their slate of "Ghostober" programming leading up to Halloween, both programs proved to be a hit with audiences, as they have both been renewed for sophomore seasons. Both series will have their season finales in the coming days, with an official release date for their sophomore seasons yet to be determined, other than sometime in 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kindred Spirits Season 6 Kicking off on Travel Channel and Discovery+ in December

While most of the paranormal investigation series seen on a variety of networks aim to gather proof that there's life after death, Kindred Spirits often aims to deliver peace and resolution to any potential spirits that might be lingering in a location, with Season 6 of the program premiering next month on both the Travel Channel and on discovery+. The new season of the series will feature the return of its trio of acclaimed investigators in hopes of not only finding the truth behind potential hauntings, but also to resolve any unfinished business these specters might have left behind. The new season of Kindred Spirits premieres on Travel Channel on December 18th at 10 p.m. ET, as well as premiering that day on discovery+.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three? Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook. A sequel to the Power series, the show begins with Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.), a freshman at Stansfield University with a bright future ahead of him. He would be the embodiment of his father’s dreams, if not for the double life he’s living. In season two, Tariq is still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family.
TV SERIES
People

La Brea, NBC's Time-Traveling L.A. Thriller, Renewed for Season 2

The lost Angelenos of La Brea are getting a second season. Seven episodes into its debut season, NBC has renewed the time-traveling thriller for season 2, the network announced Friday. The decision came after the show solidified its spot as the No. 1 new program this fall for viewers aged 18 to 49, reaching more than 47 million viewers across platforms.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Zak Bagans
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘We Are Lady Parts’ Renewed By Peacock & Channel 4 For Season 2

Peacock and UK’s Channel 4 have renewed the critically acclaimed musical comedy We Are Lady Parts from Nida Manzoor. The series, inspired by Manzoor’s experiences and from the rich and diverse cultural collectives and artists in London, follows the eponymous Muslim punk band, featuring geeky Ph.D. student and lead guitarist Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) and fierce and enigmatic front-woman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey). Saira uses Amina’s desperation to find a husband as leverage, offering to hook-up dates for her if she agrees to join the band. Amina has never, ever met girls like this before, and soon gets swept up in their...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#The Haunted Museum#Eli Roth Presents#The Travel Channel#Discovery Inc#Instagram#Travelchannel
Best Life

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tom Hanks mourns ‘Bosom Buddies’ co-star Peter Scolari: ‘We were molecularly connected’

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner’s Wife: Everything To Know About Christine Baumgartner & The Other Women He’s Loved

Kevin Costner has been married to Christine Baumgartner since 2004, however he’s had previous partners through the years and is a father-of-seven. Kevin Costner, 66, is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. His roles in films and TV shows like The Bodyguard, Message in a Bottle, Dragonfly, Hidden Figures, and most recently, Yellowstone, have earned him widespread acclaim. However, the A-lister is also a father-of-seven, and has been involved in multiple headline-grabbing relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about his current wife Christine Baumgartner, and the women he dated before tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Jeff Probst’s Gorgeous Wife Lisa Ann Russell is the Love of His Life: Meet the Actress and Mother of 2

Survivor fans never get tired of hearing Jeff Probst yell “drop your buffs” each season and are obsessed with his enthusiasm on the show. The Kansas native has been the longtime host of the franchise since 2000. When the cut-throat competition show is in its off-season, Jeff spends time with his gorgeous wife, Lisa Ann Russell, and his two stepchildren.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy