Just south of the slow-as-molasses and desperately needed metamorphosis of Penn Station, the area once known as the 'Fur District' is transforming into a vibrant mixed-use community. 2021 began with the opening of Moynihan Train Hall, the transformation of Farley Post Office into an airy, welcoming train station. Plans are moving forward for the Penn District, the transformation of the area around the much-maligned Penn Station that will also bring aesthetic and infrastructure improvements to the station itself.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO