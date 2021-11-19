ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Flu cases spike at UM

By Stacey Spiehler
Daily Mississippian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you take a sigh of relief about COVID-19 cases going down, put a mask on: The flagship is blue with the flu. “Compared to last year, when everyone was wearing masks and distancing, we’re seeing our first real flu season in two years,” Will Brigtsen, a pharmacist at Walmart, said....

