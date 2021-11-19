ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Review: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Channels as much Nostalgia as Science in a New Take on a Classic Franchise

By Steve Prokopy
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of nostalgia in movies is a curious thing, if for no other reason than there are two camps of thought in how (or even if) it should be used at all. In that vein, Star Wars: The Force Awakens (a film I wasn’t a fan of) is a title...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

'80s Child Actors Who Quit Hollywood and Why

The '80s brought us a lot of iconic movies and TV shows, from The Goonies to The Wonder Years to The Facts of Life, but none of those huge hits would have been possible without some seriously talented child actors. Is there a more indelible image from The Shining than Danny Torrance riding his tricycle through the halls of the Overlook Hotel? We don't think so. Yet that movie's young star Danny Lloyd isn't an actor anymore, and neither are many of his peers. Read on to learn about Lloyd and 11 more child actors from the '80s who quit Hollywood—plus why they decided to walk away for good.
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: A Zombie-ish Prequel, Army of Thieves Sets Up a Massive Safe Heist But Fails to Build Character

Shot almost immediately after Army of the Dead was completed, Army of Thieves is a prequel centering on the Dieter character, directed by the actor who plays him with a story by Snyder and screenwriter Shay Hatten, detailing the criminal road the character took throughout Europe in the weeks leading up to Army of the Dead. Got it? Good, now explain it to me because I’m confused.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Horror Clunker Hypnotic Suffers from Predictability, Empty Characters and Lack of Tension

Kate Siegel is a solid actress who has a tendency to truly shine in films directed by husband and collaborator Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, to name a few). So it should surprise no one that Hypnotic, Siegel’s first film in a while without Flanagan, feels like something less than. It’s through no fault of her own, aside from agreeing to be in it. To give credit/blame where it is due, the movie is written by Richard D’Ovidio and helmed by the directing team of Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote (The Open House), and it feels like a chopped-down version of another, longer film that once made some degree of sense and perhaps made a fleeting attempt at digging a little deeper into its aggressively empty characters.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Gil Kenan
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Ivan Reitman
Third Coast Review

Review: Fantasy and Reality Collide in Edgar Wright’s Intriguing, Haunting Last Night in Soho

Taking a walk down a decidedly darker path than he has in the past, director/co-writer Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho alternates between the swinging days of London in the 1960s and the bustling city that it is today, all seen through the eyes of newly arrived transplant fashion institute student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit), who is as terrified of new things as she is obsessed with old ones. Eloise’s backstory includes her losing her mother (also interested in fashion and shown in flashbacks/visions as played by Amieé Cassettari) to suicide when she was only seven, leaving her to be raised by her sweet grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who allowed her granddaughter to indulge in old music, vintage fashion, and making most of her own clothes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Third Coast Review

Review: A High-Energy Western, The Harder They Fall is Adventurous, Risky and Bold

Although the trailers for this film make it appear that Idris Elba’s brutal Rufus Buck and his outlaw partner Trudy Smith (a truly inspired nasty take by Regina King) are the stars of The Harder They Fall, the actual lead of the film is Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who as a boy was traumatized and scarred (literally) by Buck, who killed Nat’s parents right in front of him. Since then, Love has sought revenge, but with Buck under heavy guard in prison, this has not been easy. When Smith arranges an escape with a gang that includes the current fastest gun in the West, Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), Love sees a chance to finally kill Buck.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Netflix’s Bloated, Soulless Red Notice Has Stars and Style, Just None of the Substance

Before he made action pieces like Skyscraper and the current Red Notice, writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber made Dodgeball and We’re the Millers, so his comedy roots are strong. (He also helmed Central Intelligence, but I never claimed all of his comedies were winners.) Even still, it’s somewhat shocking how subpar Red Notice is, both as a comedy and an action movie, considering the presence of Ryan Reynolds (whom I still find very funny), Dwayne Johnson (who can be funny), and Gal Gadot (who has a nice smile). Said to be Netflix’s most expensive movie in the company’s history of financing feature films, Red Notice is so aggressively run-of-the-mill that it just sits there on the screen, daring us to laugh while flooding us with lame jokes, tired action sequences, and a heist storyline that isn’t remotely clever or inventive.
TV & VIDEOS
Third Coast Review

Review: Oscar-Winner Chloé Zhao Breathes New Life, Style Into Eternals, an Intriguing, Promising New Chapter for Marvel

In creator/artist Jack Kirby’s original “Eternals” comic books, these immortal heroes have been living on Earth, steering, guiding, helping humans evolve for thousands of years and protecting us from mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. And although they were able to blend in with earthlings, there was no mistaking these beings for what they are: gods. Now that Marvel has finally brought the Eternals to the big screen, under the direction of recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, The Rider), they call themselves gods but, for the most part, the reason they blend in so well with humans is that they’re just like us, with all the same flaws, egos, and foibles of those that they’ve sworn to protect. It may seem like a subtle change from comic to film, but it makes Eternals the movie seem slightly smaller and less-than than it should, despite it being one of the longest Marvel movies ever made.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afterlife Channels
Third Coast Review

Review: Bored and Rich, A Group of Friends Become Vampires for the Thrill of It in Dead & Beautiful

When is a bizarre vampire story not exactly a vampire story? Or is it? Welcome to the world of Dead & Beautiful, from Dutch filmmaker David Verbeek (Full Contact, R U There), which concerns five attractive, affluent, Asian, 20-something friends. Their families are so ridiculously wealthy (all billionaires) that these spoiled offspring (played by Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are bored to the point where they each take turns creating a unique, extravagant experience for their group, known as The Circle. The challenge is to create an experience that could potentially change their lives, or at least come close enough to moving them in some way that they finally feel something in their otherwise numbed brains. They perform these rituals once a month, so the rest of the time, they just party, living their lives as influencers complete with general, unfulfilling debauchery.
MOVIES
High-Def Digest

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Theatrical Review

Jason Reitman has certainly made a name for himself over the years with films like Up In The Air, Juno, and Thank You For Smoking. But never did he really crawl into his father's footsteps of madcap comedy. That is until now with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The millions upon millions of people who watched the original Ghostbusters in the 1980s have felt some sort of kinship with those characters and stories. But for Jason, it must have been something different with being on set and watching his dad work with some of the best comedians of that era. After all those years, Jason has stepped up to the plate and is at-bat with this beloved franchise. What works so well with the original Ghostbusters film is its mix of adult and childlike humor set against a fairly horrifying backdrop where an evil god wants to destroy humanity and make the world in a reign of blood and darkness for eternity.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Interview: Martha Plimpton on Making Mass, the Rhythm of the Script, and Midwestern Pragmatism

We continue a series of interviews for one of the most talked about films of this year’s Sundance Film Festival: the writing/directing debut of actor Fran Kranz, Mass. The film thoughtfully examines the journey of two sets of parents whose children were directly involved in a high school shooting. Reed Birney and Ann Dowd play the parents of the young shooter, while Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play the grieving parents of one of the boy’s victims.
CHICAGO, IL
thedailytexan.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ thrills with heartfelt nostalgia despite writing hiccups

The Ghostbusters are back in Jason Reitman’s — son of original director Ivan — ghoulish entry into the series, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” In the wake of his unfortunate passing, Ghostbuster Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) leaves behind a mysterious farmhouse for his daughter and her kids. Taking place nearly 40 years after Gozer opened up the gates to the underworld in the heart of Manhattan, Phoebe (McKenna Grace), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and their mother Callie (Carrie Coon) move into the decrepit property after being evicted from their apartment. Teaming up with her new friend Podcast (Logan Kim) and summer school teacher, Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Phoebe seeks to decipher her late grandfather’s life’s work, all while a massive supernatural threat looms on the horizon.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
substreammagazine.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: Plays the Hits Within A New Setting and Ensemble

The Ghostbusters franchise has had a little trouble figuring itself out post-1984’s classic film. After the 1989 sequel, a 2009 video game took elements from the proposed third film and the 2016 semi-reboot, which saw a divided reaction amongst fans. Like the conundrum that 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens faced, you want to introduce new characters into the world and regenerate the things that die-hard fans loved. Considering that, one of the core four components in Harold Ramis in 2014. It’s a balancing act in that if it swings to one side more, it could alienate each part.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Haunting, Heartbreaking Spencer is a Force of Filmmaking, Acting Talent on Screen

Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín is one of the most compelling artists currently working in the medium. His career is grounded in social and political commentary, from 2012’s No, about an ad exec navigating a campaign to defeat Pinochet, to 2015’s The Club, about a group of priests exiled from the church for their abuse of children, to this year’s Ema, about a woman who lacks every instinct possible to be a mother yet wants that experience more than anything. In 2016, Larraín transitioned to English-language scripts with the woefully underrated Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as the famed presidential widow. Now, he tackles another famous woman’s story in Spencer, a pulsing, heartbreaking account of a weekend in the life of Princess Diana (played by a breathtaking Kristen Stewart) as her marriage crumbles around her and life in the royal family becomes nearly too suffocating to bear.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: In The Souvenir Part II, Filmmaker Joanna Hogg Revisits Themes of Memory, Art and the Intersection of the Two

The strange and often heartbreaking autobiographical journey of 2019’s The Souvenir continues with writer/director Joanna Hogg’s more empowering sequel The Souvenir Part II, which follows the filmmaker’s stand-in Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne). Julie is still reeling from the death of drug-addict boyfriend Anthony in the last film, a story that was more about the manipulative nature of Anthony’s love for her, something she has only really recognized and acknowledged since his passing. Julie has decided to channel her grief and newfound wisdom into her graduation thesis film, which we get a sense of, blending the fantasy and reality whirlwind that she experiences in her relationship with Anthony. But there are many obstacles (both financial and creative) that she must get through before the project can really take shape.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Interview: Filmmaker Fran Kranz on Making Mass and the Most Honorable, Important Thing People Can Do Right Now

One of the most talked-about films of this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Mass, the writing/directing debut of actor Fran Kranz, which thoughtfully examines the journey of two sets of parents whose children were directly involved in a high school shooting. Reed Birney and Ann Dowd play the parents of the young shooter, while Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton play the grieving parents of one of the boy’s victims. Feeling a great deal like a stage play—four characters spending almost the entire film in a single room (and it’s no coincidence that Kranz cast a quartet of theater veterans)—Mass takes place years after the tragedy tore all of their lives apart. They have agreed to meet face-to-face as part of their journey of grief, anger, and acceptance, hoping to put at least a part of this incident behind them once and for all. Some of the characters are more successful at this than others.
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is a fun ‘80s-style teen adventure that pushes the limits of nostalgia

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s been 32 years since the original Ghostbusters suited up to serve all of New York City’s supernatural elimination needs. Diehards waiting for a sequel (the 2016 reboot doesn’t count) finally get their wish with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a mostly enjoyable mix of nostalgia and newness that should satisfy old fans and win over younger ones.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Geek Review – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Thomas Wolfe famously said, You can never go home again, but director Jason Reitman has shown that you can come close by honouring and treasuring the past, while embracing the future. And for this Ghostbusters revival, who else were they going to call?. In an industry filled with cash grabs,...
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
297
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy