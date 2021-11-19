BPU meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon

Survivors of Hurricane Ida still have one week left to apply for assistance from FEMA. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29. FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.
