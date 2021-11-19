ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BPU meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon

 7 days ago

The Board of Public Utilities will meet on Monday, Nov....

Lima News

Lima Utilities Committee to meet Monday

LIMA — The Lima City Council Utilities Committee has scheduled a meeting for 5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the council chambers at 50 Town Square. The gathering’s purpose is to discuss sanitary sewer and refuse rates.
LIMA, OH
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana City Council to meet Monday

The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St. • Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Single-Family Residential-4 (R-4) and a request for Specific Use Permit for a manufactured home for Lot 73 in Block 588, located at 2025 West 15th Avenue.
CORSICANA, TX
midkansasonline.com

Inman school board to meet on Monday

INMAN – The Inman USD 448 school board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the USD 448 Central Office. Here is the agenda:. 7.1 Board Priorities – Goals – Vision (Discussion/Information/Action) 7.2 Facilities (Discussion/Information/Action) 7.3 District Property – Farm Lease (Discussion/Information/Action) 8. New Business. 8.1 2022-23 District...
INMAN, KS
Northwest Signal

Council meeting in special session Monday

Napoleon City Council will meet in special session with the Napoleon Finance and Budget Committee Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Jason Maassel will present the 2022 budget to council to start the meeting. Legislation to be discussed and possibly acted on includes:. First reading — establishing a water rate...
NAPOLEON, OH
State
Kansas State
midkansasonline.com

County Commission sets agenda for Monday

McPherson County Commissioners will gather at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commission Meeting Room of the County Building, 122 W. Marlin. The following items will be discussed as time permits – A. Approval of Agenda. B. Approval of Minutes. C. Approval of Checks and Claims & Payroll. D. Approval of...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Supervisors Schedule Two Meetings For Monday, Nov. 22

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has two meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22. The first begins at 8:30 a.m. with only two items of business on the agenda. The supervisors will review and consider new boundaries for the supervisor election districts and then set a public hearing date for the adoption of those changes. They will open their regularly scheduled weekly meeting at 9 a.m. The agenda begins with a Fiscal Year 2023 funding request from the Carroll County Historical Society. This is followed by updates from County Engineer, Zac Andersen, the GIS quarterly report and interfund transfers. The board will close the meeting with discussion on a 2021 Community Development Block Grant, authorization for the chair to sign certification of cost allocation plans and committee reports. Both meetings will be held in the meeting room at the courthouse and are to be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Both agendas and details on how to attend remotely can be found included below.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
amazingmadison.com

Madison City Commission meets on Monday

The Madison City Commission has a few discussion items on its agenda for its regular weekly meeting Monday. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss and approve the restructuring of the city’s Engineering Department and remove a job posting. They will also discuss and take action to approve advertising a contract for part-time animal control duties, and discuss and take action to approve Madison Aquatic Center improvements.
MADISON, SD
WOWK 13 News

Charleston redistricting scheduled to be finalized Monday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston City Council is meeting Monday night to vote on a map that will set precincts for next year’s election. This comes after new census data shows fewer than 50,000 people live in the city. Those involved in the process say there will be some minor adjustments in tonight’s meeting, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV
theberkshireedge.com

MassPike roadwork scheduled for Monday in West Stockbridge, Lee

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, LEE — Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) crews will be conducting crack sealing operations along I-90, eastbound and westbound from mile marker 2.5 to mile marker 10, in West Stockbridge and Lee, Monday, Nov. 22 from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. The work will require intermittent daytime lane closures. Appropriate...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners to Meet on Monday

The Washington County Commissioners will consider approving American Rescue and Recovery projects on top of other items in their next meeting. The Commissioners may approve a reimbursement request from Washington County Emergency Management for an emergency management performance grant for a special training project as well. The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.
WASHINGTON STATE
midkansasonline.com

Oak alley sewer project delayed

Due to an engineering error on the job Middle Creek Corp. is currently on, the company has to delay scheduled work on the Oak alley sewer project. This postponement will cause a delay in the scheduled closure of Avenue A in McPherson. Avenue A (between Oak Street and Elm Street)...
MCPHERSON, KS
KATC News

Hurricane Ida Assistance Still Available as Deadline Nears

Survivors of Hurricane Ida still have one week left to apply for assistance from FEMA. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29. FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Camera

Longmont City Council, Boulder County Public Health to meet Friday afternoon

The Longmont City Council will hold a special Friday afternoon meeting to question Boulder County Public Health representatives about local COVID-19 issues. The 4 p.m. question-and-answer session will be virtual. Residents can watch it through a livestream video link on the agenda, which is posted at tinyurl.com/ssu6ba3f . Earlier this...
LONGMONT, CO
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - 2022 MEETING SCHEDULE

CHARLESTON COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION 2022 MEETING SCHEDULE JANUARY 18 FEBRUARY 15 MARCH 15 APRIL 19 MAY 17 JUNE 21 JULY 19 AUGUST 16 SEPTEMBER 20 OCTOBER 18 NOVEMBER 15 DECEMBER 13 Unless otherwise notified, all of the above meetings will start at 2:00 p.m. in the Lonnie Hamilton III, Public Services Bldg. 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. Agendas are posted on the County's website at: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/zoning-planning/historic-preservation.php. For more in information, please contact the Charleston County Zoning/Planning Department (843) 202-7200. AD# 1972588.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

