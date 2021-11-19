BPU meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has two meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22. The first begins at 8:30 a.m. with only two items of business on the agenda. The supervisors will review and consider new boundaries for the supervisor election districts and then set a public hearing date for the adoption of those changes. They will open their regularly scheduled weekly meeting at 9 a.m. The agenda begins with a Fiscal Year 2023 funding request from the Carroll County Historical Society. This is followed by updates from County Engineer, Zac Andersen, the GIS quarterly report and interfund transfers. The board will close the meeting with discussion on a 2021 Community Development Block Grant, authorization for the chair to sign certification of cost allocation plans and committee reports. Both meetings will be held in the meeting room at the courthouse and are to be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Both agendas and details on how to attend remotely can be found included below.

