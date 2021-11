At the Nov. 10 Willits City Council meeting, the council approved the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, four months into the budget year. City Manager Brian Bender said, “I apologize, it’s a late budget, but that is not an indication of the staff commitment, they put a lot of effort in this. We have been working internally on this since about April and May. It is a good document. It is a fair representation of what (are) the resources necessary to operate the City of Willits.” Mayor Madge Strong said of the council’s approval, “That is a major accomplishment to finally get that budget through.”

