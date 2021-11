Despite claiming to be the highest crowdfunded effort in 72 hours ($3M), ConstitutionDAO has failed to secure the more than 200-year-old copy of the U.S. Constitution. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has outbid ConstitutionDAO for a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution in an auction held on Nov. 18, 2021, in New York City. The Citadel CEO bid $43.2M for the treasured document. CNBC reports that ConstitutionDAO raised $47M worth of ETH but didn’t continue past Mr. Griffin’s bid since it would have left little funds over for the upkeep of the DAO. Griffin plans to loan the document to an art museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, called Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

