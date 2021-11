With a Pavement reunion tour going all over the place in 2022, it’s a good time to revisit Lance Bangs’ excellent Slow Century doc. Originally released in 2002, it tracks the band from the scruffy early days as a “special new band” through their, er, slightly less scruffy time as indie rock darlings. Amidst intimate interviews and rehearsals, Bangs makes copious use of both pro and amateur concert footage, and in the process puts to bed the idea that Pavement were no good live. Loose and messy at times? Sure. But Malkmus and co. almost always delivered an exciting, unpredictable show, eschewing gloomy theatrics for something fresh and fun. Gold Soundz abound! | t wilcox.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO