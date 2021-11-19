5 Bad Ideas For A Brand New Store Here In Bismarck

Do some people make trouble on purpose to stay out of the cold here in Bismarck, North Dakota?. This was the first thing I thought of when I came across this story. Do some people here in Bismarck/Mandan have no other option when the weather gets cold, to cause trouble on purpose so they can get arrested? Just last week I saw on our local Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook group page, read about an incident of a guy working at a local convenience store who had a customer come up to him and say that he just stole a candy bar, hoping the police would be called so he could be taken to someplace warm, "To get out of the cold".Could this be the same scenario last Saturday?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO