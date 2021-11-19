ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Chris Woodward gets contract extension

By Adam J. Morris
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward has signed a contract extension with the club, the team announced today. Woodward, who was under contract for the 2022 season, has had his contract extended through 2023, with a...

www.lonestarball.com

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

