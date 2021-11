Like most Battle Passes, the Season 1 Battle Pass available for purchase in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer comes with 100 levels to complete. Players will find that they will have plenty of time to finish it off, as Season 1 is not scheduled to end for many more months. During this time, Battle Pass owners can collect more than 150 rewards, with some levels even offering multiple items. These vary from XP Boosts, Challenge Swaps, to several rare and colorful pieces of equipment that can be applied to your spartan. Here’s what you’ll be earning from each given level.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO