Public Safety

Watch now: Justin Blake reacts to Rittenhouse verdict

waldronnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake, reacts to the not guilty...

www.waldronnews.com

MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Somerset murders: Couple found dead inside house with children asleep upstairs

A married couple are believed to have been stabbed to death while their children slept upstairs at their home in Somerset.Stephen Chapple, 36, and Jennifer Chapple, 33, were found with serious injuries in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, on Sunday evening and later pronounced dead at the scene.Their children, aged five and six, were found asleep upstairs by police officers and are now being looked after by family members.A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Chapple died from multiple stab wounds. The post-mortem examination to determine Mr Chapple’s cause of death is ongoing.Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
BBC

Stephen McKinney: The man who thought he got away with murder

Stephen McKinney thought he had got away with murder. The death of his wife Lu Na during a holiday in County Fermanagh in April 2017 appeared to be a tragic boating accident. The couple, who lived in Convoy in County Donegal, had hired a cruiser on Lough Erne for a three-night Easter break.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man given life sentence for Reading stabbing over prank

A man has been given a life sentence for murdering a 24-year-old on Valentine's Day over prank texts. Yannick Cupido died from a fatal stab wound in Reading in the early hours of 14 February. O'Neal Joseph, 28 and of Amersham Road, Caversham, was found guilty of murder after stabbing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

NBC labels Waukesha attack an ‘accident’

A man rammed his car this weekend into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six (so far) and injuring dozens more. Eyewitnesses claim the driver intentionally sped up and swerved his vehicle into revelers. But let’s not call it an “attack,” suggests NBC News. Rather, let’s call it an...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY

