ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Thieves Made Off With $120,000 Worth Of Merchandise At Oakbrook Center Louis Vuitton Store, Police Say

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEgvY_0d2HY4jf00

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Oak Brook said Friday that thieves got away with $120,000 worth of merchandise in a grab-and-run theft at the Oakbrook Center Mall Louis Vuitton store.

Oak Brook police were called to the store following a report by mall security at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 14 suspects sped off in three different cars after stealing items from the store.

Surveillance video shows a crowd of people wearing black or red hoodies storming into the store while what appear to be shoppers or staff run out of the way or duck.

Some of the thieves nearly crash into each other as they grab handbags off shelves. One of them jumps to reach an item on a high shelf. The thieves also knock over chairs and knock a mannequin askew from its position as they take the items and finally run rapidly out the door.

Police also said late Friday that they have found one of the crew’s getaway cars – a stolen Dodge Charger recovered in Chicago.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Burglars Target The North Face Store, Foot Locker In Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Burglars targeted two stores in Wicker Park overnight. Around 2 a.m., police reported a break in and burglary at the North Face store located at 1629 N Damen Avenue. When officers arrived, alarms were going off and the front doors had been pried open. Burglars also broke into a Foot Locker, at 1241 W Milwaukee Avenue, Officers found a window shattered and several items taken from the store. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thanksgiving Ruined For Suburban Family After Brazen Armed Thieves Stole Car In Multi-Town Crime Spree

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (CBS) — A brazen suburban crime spree was caught on camera this week, as armed thieves roamed from town to town stealing or trying to steal cars. As CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, the thefts all happened within one hectic half hour in the south suburbs three days earlier. When McNicholas talked with them this Thanksgiving Day, Stephanie Pearson and her daughter, Carly, were showing off little chocolate-covered strawberries that were shaped like Thanksgiving turkeys. It was a cute and heartwarming scene, but the general vibes around Thanksgiving this year for the Pearsons were the opposite of joyous. “It...
HOMER GLEN, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of Rash Of Carjackings On Near West Side And In Chinatown, Bronzeville, North Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued a community alert Thursday about a rash of carjackings in several parts of the city – including the Near West Side, Chinatown, Bronzeville, and North Kenwood. In each incident, two to four male assailants have approached a victim who was sitting inside his or her vehicle or was just outside of it. The assailants took out black and silver handguns and ordered each victim out of the vehicle at gunpoint. After the victim exited, the suspects drove off. The carjackings happened at the following times and locations: • At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard; • At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 400 block of East 32nd Street; • At 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 200 block of West 24th Place; • At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 600 block of East 32nd Street; • At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in the 4300 block of South Greenwood Avenue. Police said the offenders were wearing dark clothing – including gloves and ski masks. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380. WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Black Friday Shopping Underway In The Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS)– Stores have already opened their doors for Black Friday shopping. Here’s what you need to know. Walmart and Best Buy opened early. Macy’s, Bath and Body Works, Home Depot, and Lowes opened at 6 a.m. At 7 a.m., Target, GameStop, and TJ Maxx will open their doors. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, Apple opens at 8 a.m. So does Hobby Lobby for anyone looking to stock up on holiday decor. For those looking to do Black Friday in bulk, Costco opens at 9 a.m. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported live outside Best Buy in South Loop where there have not been as big of crowds as in past years. The store manager told Barack that’s because they released their Black Friday sale prices days ago and many people are sleeping in. The manager said they will make their way to the store later. Experts say shoppers in the market for a specific present should buy it now if they can, instead of waiting for a better price. Toys are among the gifts that could be hard to come by. If you’re looking for a PS5, the Best Buy manager says don’t bother stopping by the Best Buy in South Loop, they don’t have them.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Worth, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Carjacked In Parking Lot Of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked Thursday in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Bronzeville. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported, the woman thankfully was not hurt. But police late Thursday were still searching for a suspect. It was 4 p.m. when the 40-year-old woman’s Thanksgiving holiday turned to horror. She was in her car in the parking lot of the hospital, at 2525 S. Michigan Ave., when a man came up and opened her driver’s side door, police said. The suspect then implied he was armed with a weapon and demanded the victim’s vehicle, police said. It was unclear whether the victim was a worker or a visitor at the hospital. The Bronzeville area has seen at least 11 carjackings in just the last month. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives were investigating. WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot By Would-Be Carjacker While Trying To Drive Away In Hermosa

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot by a gunman who tried to carjack him Thursday afternoon in the Hermosa community. At 2:39 p.m., the 20-year-old man was in a car parked on the street in the 2100 block of West Dickens Avenue when another man came up and took out a gun, police said. The gunman then demanded the victim’s vehicle, but the victim tried to drive away, police said. The gunman fired shots at the victim and struck him in the head, police said. The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was stabilized. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Alert Residents Of Burglaries In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of reported burglaries in the Englewood neighborhood. In each incident, an unknown offender entered into residences through the rear window or rear door taking construction materials, according to authorities. The incidents happened in the months of October and November. 6900 Block of South Morgan Street on October 13, 2021 1200PM. 7000 Block of South Carpenter Street between the dates of October 14-21, 2021, 12:00PM and 12:00PM. 7000 Block of South Bishop Street between the dates of November 21-22, 2021, 9:00PM and 8:20AM. Police reminds residents to report suspicious activity immediately and keep doors and windows secured. Anyone with information is asked contact the Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot, Wounded While Dropping Off Passenger In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded while driving and dropping off a passenger in Back of the Yards on Thanksgiving Day. At 4:05 p.m., the 30-year-old woman was dropping off her passenger in the 4300 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone pulled up in another vehicle and fired shots, police said. The woman was shot in the face, wrist, and chest, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. It was not immediately learned whether the woman was a rideshare driver. No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives were investigating.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Jessica Meyer, 39, Of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen on Oct. 28. Jessica Myers, 39, suffers from several health issues and may be in need of medications. She is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and has a scar on her right ear. She regularly visits the area’s of 95th and the CTA redline, Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Avenue, Grand Avenue and Pulaski Avenue. She also visits the Humboldt Park and Logan Square areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274 or 911.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Search On For 2 Suspects Wanted In Shooting That Killed Kevin Tinker Jr., 14, In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in Roseland this past weekend. The boy’s mother was shot and killed on the very same block days later. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Thursday night, Area Two detectives are not ready to give out the specific location where the new surveillance video was shot – or if the suspects are also connected to the mom’s murder. But they hope someone will recognize the young men whom they call killers. At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Kevin Tinker Jr., 14,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Armed Teenagers Targeting Car Owners In Mount Greenwood And Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Teenagers are behind more carjackings in the Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The first happened November 15 near Western Avenue and 116th Place. The second took place on November 19 Near Pulaski Road and 110thStreet. Police said victims parked their cars in a driveway, when multiple armed teenagers demanded their vehicles and personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pair Charged With Carjacking, Robbing Elderly Couple At Willowbrook Gas Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with carjacking an elderly couple at gunpoint at a gas station in west suburban Willowbrook in July. Kevin Sanders, 22, and Antonio Davis, 20, both have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and theft. Sanders also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and Davis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and two counts of robbery. DuPage County prosecutors say, around 2:45 p.m. on July 15, an elderly couple stopped at the Citgo gas station at 6900 Kingery Highway in Willowbrook. The woman went into the store, and when she...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Thieves#Cars#Dodge
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, Shot And Wounded In Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday night in Rogers Park. At 8:14 p.m., the teen was outside in the 7700 block of North Marshfield Avenue in the North of Howard section of the neighborhood when two armed male suspects approached, police said. One of the suspects shot at the victim, and then got into a black sedan and fled south, police said. The victim was shot once in the groin and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Marquise Smith, 26, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Killed Man Near 79th And Dan Ryan In July

CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Pullman neighborhood man stood charged Thursday with the murder of another man in a gas station parking lot near 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway this past summer. Marquise Smith, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting on Saturday, July 24 that killed a man identified in published reports as James Antonio Scales. Around 5:15 a.m. that morning, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found the 36-year-old victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Smith was arrested Wednesday by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Area Two homicide detectives. He appeared in bond court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Jaime Perez, 15, Of Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) – Aurora Police are looking for a missing teen girl who was last seen on leaving her home on Saturday, Nov. 20. Jaime Perez, 15, left her home around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to authorities. #APDAlert: MISSING JUVENILE The Aurora Police Department is looking for 15 year old, Jaime Perez. More details on Facebook. Anyone with information about Jaime Perez whereabouts is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division: 630-256-5500 or call 911 pic.twitter.com/aYtTJTXFTS — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2021 Perez is 4 foot, 9 inches, between 150-200 pounds, brown hair and eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department Investigations Division at 630-256-5500, or call 911.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Heart Of Chicago Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Wednesday evening At 6:15 p.m., the man was shot in the face, lower back, and abdomen in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Back of the Yards Thursday afternoon. At 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. No one was in custody Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Tow Truck Drivers Shot At Crash Scene In Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two tow truck drivers were shot while on a crash scene in the Belmont Central early Thursday morning. Police said around 3:05 a.m., the tow truck drivers were standing outside their truck on a crash scene on the 2700 block of North Central when an unknown man in a gray or gold SUV fired shots, striking them both. A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body while the second victim and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, and torso. They self-transported to Community First Hospital with the younger victim later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and the other to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Initial reports say this incident does not appear related to the crash scene, or their job as tow truck drivers. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One Man Killed, One Wounded In Knife Fight At Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after police said he first stabbed another man at the Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ stop downtown Wednesday night, and the victim then grabbed the knife and stabbed the attacker back. At 8 p.m., police said the men, both 30, got into a quarrel, and the attacker took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back. The victim was able to get the knife away from the attacker, and stabbed him in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The attacker was taken to Northwestern...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Gunman Who Shot Man During Quarrel At Gas Station In Alsip

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Alsip were asking for help from the public Monday in finding a gunman who shot and wounded a man at a gas station. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Shell station at 11725 S. Pulaski Rd. for a man quarreling with employees. Witnesses said the man turned his attention to others in the store and became confrontational with customers. Another man interrupted the suspect, who had been quarreling with a woman customer, police said. The suspect then pushed the man, and then followed the man when he left the store, police said. The suspect then went his car, where it is believed that he got a gun. He came back to the other man and shot him several times in the legs and feet, police said. The suspect then got into a newer-model silver or gray Ford Bronco and fled south on Pulaski Road. Witnesses said he was in his 30s or 40s. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries. Alsip police were investigating the incident late Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 385-6902 x 272.
ALSIP, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy