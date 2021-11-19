ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Stay cozy and fashionable in these holiday inspired looks

KENS 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are right around the corner and we all...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

We're Prioritizing Comfort in Every Activity This Fall — Here Are the Fashion Necessities to Feel Cozy Anywhere

It may not be 2017 anymore, but the concept of hygge, a quality of coziness and comfort, is a huge priority in our lives today. After a year and a half in isolation — and sweatpants — we're taking our creature comforts outdoors to the social activities that were delayed and postponed for so long. Sorry to the jeans in our closet, but we're determined to look good while feeling good, no matter where we're going these days.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Parade Forays Into Loungewear for a Cozy Holiday Season

Gen-Z underwear brand Parade has launched loungewear for the first time for a cozy holiday season. Dubbed “Cozy Waffle,” the range is comprised of five different styles in five new earth-inspired colorways. Each garment boasts a buttery texture while keeping the wearer warm. A continuation of Parade’s sustainability efforts, the collection is made using recycled plus yarns, which allow for extra coziness and comfort.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashionable#Inspiration#Christmas#The Prefect#Thanksgiving Dinner
POPSUGAR

Need Some Makeup Inspiration For the Holidays? Here Are 14 Celebrity Looks to Get You Started

The holiday season is upon us, and after an uneventful Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve last year spent at home in our pajamas, we're ready to get glammed up and go out. Parties, dinners, nights out on the town — whatever the event, we can't wait to pick out an outfit and break out some shimmery, fun, and colorful eyeshadows and lipsticks that have been sitting at the bottom of our makeup bag for a while. But what to do with them is the question.
MAKEUP
womensrunning.com

Stay Warm and Cozy All Winter Long With These Holiday Gift Ideas

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Just because the weather turns cold doesn’t mean it has to slow you down. With the right planning and preparation (and the right gear, of course), you can stay warm and cozy even when the temps drop and conditions get nasty. These are the best holiday gifts for runners who don’t take it inside in the winter.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Splendor-Inspired Holiday Lines

Garden of Splendor (le Jardin des Splendeurs) is the name that clé de peau gave to its magnificent 2021 holiday collection. The brand has made some of its most impactful products available in meticulously designed packaging. Bound to bring a smile to anyone who receives something from the Garden of Splendor as a gift, the capsule includes both limited-edition cosmetics and skincare.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Songstress-Inspired Holiday Menus

This holiday season, McDonald's has teamed up with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, to create a special Mariah Menu. The Mariah Menu is set to launch nationwide on December 13, 2021, and will feature 12 days of tempting holiday deals. From soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies to a Big Mac, the Mariah Menu will feature a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase. The only catch is that the daily deals are only available through the McDonald's app, which means you'll need to download the app in order to get in on all the specially curated holiday offers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vogue Magazine

Heading Back to the Office? Take Fashion Inspiration From These 18 Movies

With a return-to-office plan comes a return to business attire. Whether your company is moving toward a hybrid model or a full five-day-a-week schedule, the thought of easing back into a 9-to-5 style can be seriously overwhelming—especially after 2020, a year largely spent at home in our sweats and PJs. But if you’re feeling uninspired, fear not! We’ve rounded up some stylish workplace movies to make dressing up again just a tad bit easier.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rizzoliusa.com

HOLIDAY RECIPES: An Inspiring Menu for Your Holiday Celebrations

With life easing back to normal, this year’s holidays mean more than ever. With a return to larger family gatherings, we can finally come together again and revel in the holiday spirit with our loved ones. To help you create a decadent spread for these joyous celebrations, we present the...
RECIPES
stlmag.com

Dining rooms that inspire holiday entertaining

As families and friends gather for the holiday, dining rooms across the country will soon take their turn as lively centers of the home, animated by conversation and brimming with traditional Thanksgiving dishes. In honor of the occasion, we looked back on past issues of Design STL for ideas on how to dine in style. From minimalist and modern, to colorful and cozy, the following rooms are ideal places to enjoy a meal in good company.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Vogue

Let Lupita Nyong’o Inspire Your Next Holiday Party Make-Up Look

The holidays are synonymous with spirited sparkle. And this year, with a return to the concept of gathering for seasonal celebration, comes a welcome reinvigoration of holiday beauty — and all of the glitz and glamour that comes with it. To kick off the parade of parties, Lupita Nyong’o and make-up artist Nick Barose teamed up to create a rhinestone-bedecked eye moment, an ideal choice for last night’s Miu Miu Club Nuit event in New York City.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Cozy Offline Inspired by Puffer Jackets

Nike continues to extend its Offline range with a cozy shoe inspired by puffer coats. The Offline Pack “Enamel Green” comes with a padded upper, exposed stitching and a unique lacing system also inspired by outerwear. Offline debuted in 2020 during quarantine with a goal of encouraging wearers to relax,...
APPAREL
bubbleblabber.com

FASHION: ADIDAS’s Stan Smith Announces Additional “South Park”-Inspired Shoes With First-Look At “Stan Marsh” Design

Following the successful release earlier this year that saw shoe designer Stan Smith team up with ADIDAS for Towelie-inspired shoes for 4/20, the re-team is back to release a bunch more South Park-inspired shoes, this time with inspiration coming from the show’s four principal characters. First up, is this little diddy where Stan Marsh is the star, featuring the character’s iconic look clearly inspiring every inch of this new shoe. We don’t have a release date or pricing details yet, but with a South Park special coming to Paramount+ later this month, one would think sooner rather than later.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Elevate Your Cozy Fits With Brunch's Hotel-Inspired Slippers

New York-based lifestyle brand Brunch has reimagined its Le Classic slippers for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Available in two new iterations, the silhouette arrives in a hotel-inspired design. The corduroy version comes in “Green,” “Burgundy” and “Tan,” which are all equipped with a polyurethane foam sole and EVA foam footbed. Elsewhere, the terry style comes in a clean “Cream” hue with a cushioned terry cloth upper.
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Stay Cozy All Season Long In These Fleece-Lined Crocs

We all know the holidays can bring out warm and fuzzy feelings inside, but it’s usually your lower extremities taking the brunt of the chill. Thankfully, they can stay toasty all season long and still respect the mulement with a pair of Classic Lined Clogs from Crocs. Everybody’s favorite go-to slipper is great for lounging at the crib, but these fleece-lined versions are more than capable of handling daily errands — even when temperatures aren’t so forgiving outside.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Dime's Holiday 2021 Collection Is Filled With Cozy Essentials

Dime has unveiled a collection of cozy must-haves for the Holiday 2021 season. Check flannels in sky blue, brown and black lead the Montréal-based label’s latest range. Abstract motifs take over neutral-toned knit sweaters, which are paired with acid wash sweatpants in relaxed fits. Standing out from the collection are corduroy trousers that are highlighted with Dime’s logo at the front. For the colder days, the label has created a lineup of padded jackets, also available in corduroy options. Staple hoodies and logo beanies in cream, black and more round out the range.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Holidays Are Here—I'm Cozying Up in These Pieces Until Further Notice

As I write this story, I'm sitting on my couch curled up in a blanket with a pine-scented candle burning on my coffee table. I think it's safe to say that I've fully embraced the holiday season. There's one extremely important thing to do when embracing this time of year, and that's to swap out everything in your closet for only cozy pieces. (I'm sorry. I don't make the rules.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
NWI.com

New Harmony in winter offers old-fashioned holiday

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Indiana, Historic New Harmony sits on the banks of the Wabash where the river flows north from the headwaters of the Ohio River. Arriving in winter as the holiday season approaches, the light dusting of snow falling upon the roofs and streets of this village create a holiday scene little changed in many ways from the early 19th century, when the Harmonists, a group of religious separatists from Germany, settled here in 1814 wanting to form a Utopian society. Yes, it’s true, the hippies of the 1960s weren’t the first to think up the idea of communes.
NEW HARMONY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy