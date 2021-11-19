Stay cozy and fashionable in these holiday inspired looks

The holiday season is upon us, and after an uneventful Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year's Eve last year spent at home in our pajamas, we're ready to get glammed up and go out. Parties, dinners, nights out on the town — whatever the event, we can't wait to pick out an outfit and break out some shimmery, fun, and colorful eyeshadows and lipsticks that have been sitting at the bottom of our makeup bag for a while. But what to do with them is the question.

MAKEUP ・ 8 DAYS AGO