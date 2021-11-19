Stay cozy and fashionable in these holiday inspired looks

This holiday season, McDonald's has teamed up with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, to create a special Mariah Menu. The Mariah Menu is set to launch nationwide on December 13, 2021, and will feature 12 days of tempting holiday deals. From soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies to a Big Mac, the Mariah Menu will feature a different free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase. The only catch is that the daily deals are only available through the McDonald's app, which means you'll need to download the app in order to get in on all the specially curated holiday offers.
