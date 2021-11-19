NERF Legends Brings Fast Paced FPS Action To PC And Consoles Today

During the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, it was announced that Halo Infinite would be celebrating in a unique way – with the launch of its multiplayer game in a beta form weeks ahead of the main game’s launch. The full Halo Infinite game with MP and its campaign launches on December 8, but the multiplayer action can be enjoyed completely free of charge. The first season of content is available now and is classified as a beta – so one might expect a few hitches here and there until the official December launch. Still, it’s cool to see the company get a massive portion of the overall package ready to go across two generations and PC right in time with the Xbox’s 20th anniversary – and thus the anniversary of Halo’s launch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO