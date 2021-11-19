ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NERF Legends Brings Fast Paced FPS Action To PC And Consoles Today

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNERF Legends Brings Fast Paced FPS Action To PC And Consoles Today. Hasbro is an entertainment company that has, for decades, brought joy to lives of many with its various toy lines including one of its most popular, NERF. NERF guns could be found in the homes of millions of kids...

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nerf#Video Game#Action Game#Fps#Xbox One#Gamemill Entertainment#Nerf Legends#Nintendo Switch#Alpha Pack#The Alpha Suit
Den of Geek

Link Tank: Win a Legend of Zelda Game and Watch Console

You can win a Legend of Zelda Game & Watch console!. Not one, not two, not three, but 12 incredible new shows were announced for Marvel making their way to Disney+! Oh, and there’s a plethora of other stuff coming as well. “From Star Wars to Marvel to National Geographic,...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Adventure game Little Kitty, Big City announced for console, PC

Seattle-based developer Double Dagger Studio has announced Little Kitty, Big City for console and PC (Steam). Specific consoles were not announced. It will launch in 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via Double Dagger Studio:. You’re a little kitty LOST in the big city! Will you find your...
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Building the blasters of Nerf Legends

Hello! I’m Mihai Preda, studio head here at Fun Labs, and we’re the studio behind Nerf Legends. GameMill Entertainment, our publisher, had been discussing the opportunity of a potential Nerf game with Hasbro and when they brought the pitch to us, we really liked the idea of bringing the toys to life in a video game and creating a unique universe to go along with them. From the start, everyone was very supportive of having creative freedom to come up with a unique set of characters, levels, and story and to create a universe never before seen in any Nerf game before.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Capture Cards for PC and Consoles

These handpicked capture cards deliver outstanding stream quality for showing off your gaming skills in real-time. Capture cards help gamers stream or record video on a parallel system. Your computer resources can focus on running the game while these devices take care of live streaming or video recording. Moreover, if...
ELECTRONICS
attackofthefanboy.com

Best Battlefield 2042 PC Settings: Boost FPS and Performance

Battlefield 2042 is both visually and technically impressive, especially with its dynamic weather system, which we talked about in our in-depth review. But with great power, comes great FPS drops and stutters, or so the saying goes. In this guide, we’ll talk about the best PC settings for Battlefield 2042 and ways you can boost FPS and performance without losing out on too much of what Battlefield 2042 has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Bright Memory: Infinite Review in 3 Minutes – Short, Fast-Paced Action

Bright Memory: Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by FYQD Studio. You play as Shelia, an agent for the Supernatural Science Research Organization sent to investigate strange anomalies happening near a black hole that appeared on Earth. The plot is paper-thin but does manage to usher you from set-piece to set-piece. Ultimately, it doesn’t add anything to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Launched For Xbox and PC Today

Microsoft has officially launched the free-to-play multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite several weeks ahead of what had previously been planned. The complete version of Halo Infinite with the campaign mode is still set to release on December 8, but now, the multiplayer beta is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Announced for PC and Consoles

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Tequila Works have announced single-player adventure game Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story for PC and consoles. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is launching for Windows PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 sometime in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered Announced for PC and Consoles

Developer Skunkape Games has announced Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered for PC and consoles, with a release set for December 2021. Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered is launching across Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Fun for all the family – Marsupilami: Hoobadventure comes to PC and console

Microids have been on a bit of a roll through 2021. They’ve recently released The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf, they are behind the drop of Oddworld: Soulstorm in the coming weeks, have worked through the detective tales of Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases and are even bringing the famed Gear.Club franchise to consoles, proper. Today though it’s all about one brand – the comedy found in Marsupilami with the launch of Marsupilami: Hoobadventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Might Have Consoles In Stock Today

If you signed up for PS5 restock alerts at PS Direct, make sure to check your email today. PlayStation Direct sent another batch of invites to purchase the PS5. The latest invite-only PS Direct restock will be available at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. After the invite-only round is over, there's a chance a public queue will go live. PS Direct has done this in the past, following up a private restock with a public one at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Halo Infinite Season One Multiplayer Beta Now Available on Console, PC

During the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, it was announced that Halo Infinite would be celebrating in a unique way – with the launch of its multiplayer game in a beta form weeks ahead of the main game’s launch. The full Halo Infinite game with MP and its campaign launches on December 8, but the multiplayer action can be enjoyed completely free of charge. The first season of content is available now and is classified as a beta – so one might expect a few hitches here and there until the official December launch. Still, it’s cool to see the company get a massive portion of the overall package ready to go across two generations and PC right in time with the Xbox’s 20th anniversary – and thus the anniversary of Halo’s launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Sker Ritual is a Co-op Survival FPS for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

While we weren’t too impressed with Wales Interactive’s Maid of Sker when it launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC last year, there were elements of it that showed a lot of promise. Wales Interactive has stood by the title, too, improving it since launch and launching an enhanced edition...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS unveiled for PC and console

Looking for a new asymmetrical online multiplayer take on the Dragon Ball franchise? The Bandai Namco team have your back with DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS. Announced and unveiled by Bandai Namco, DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is a new asymmetrical online multiplayer game – one that is set to be released on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. And if that already gets your interest levels rising, you’ll be glad to know that more details in regards a closed beta test on PC will be shared soon.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy