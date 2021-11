Brands that excel at delivering the best customer experience have something special, an x-factor. Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about customer journeys. Understanding customer journeys is pivotal for brand success. As digital channels continue to play a larger role in our daily lives, customer journeys have also gotten more complex. Brands must now think about how their in-person and online services seamlessly co-exist. How does any single customer interaction with a brand influence and improve the next one? What is the role of content in delivering a superior digital experience? How much marketing budget should the brand allocate across various customer touchpoints to create a unified experience? These are important considerations, but a critical component is missing – THE CUSTOMER. What does the CUSTOMER want?

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO